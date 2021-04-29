Genshin Impact Trounce Domain: The Ultimate Boss Fight Arenas' Rules, Levels And Rewards

Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Players from all around the world are flocking towards the game to give it a try. The fantasy-themed RPG has a massive playground for the players to get lost in. It has a huge amount of resources to collect and craft new items. It has a rich and diverse questline that immerses the player into the game. Many players wish to learn more about Genshin Impact Trounce Domain.

Genshin Impact Trounce Domain

Trounce Domains are new boss battle arenas that have been added to the game in one of the recent Genshin Impact updates. Trounce Domains consist of extremely strong opponents that are difficult to defeat, overcoming them will reward the players with a huge number of rewards. Players can fight the bosses in the Trounce Domains how many ever times they want, but the rewards can be collected only once per week. By using 30 Original Resin to open the Ley Line Blossom for the first three Weekly Bosses, and 60 Original Resin subsequently. Rewards are refreshed with Weekly World Reset. The Trounce Domain Guide will help the players learn more about the levels, requirements, and rewards. Check out the Genshin Impact Trounce Domain Guide below:

Trounce Domains

Enter the Golden House

Description: The storm clouds gathering over Liyue have finally parted, and the schemes that once gripped this land have been shattered by the combined efforts of the Qixing, the Adepti, and yourself. Still, the memories of your duel with Childe of the Fatui in the depths of the Golden House remain fresh in your mind. Relive this duel and you may yet learn something new...

Location: Mt. Tianheng, Sea of Clouds, Liyue

Beneath the Dragon-Queller

Description: Across the long years, this bed of rock, carved into the very heart of the world, has imprisoned Azhdaha like a coffin.

Location: Nantianmen, Minlin, Liyue

Confront Stormterror

Description: The towering but broken spire tells of its tragic story silently. Its chambers and halls are filled with memories and longing, as well as howling winds.

Location: Stormterror's Lair, Brightcrown Mountains, Mondstadt

Requirements and Rewards

All levels award 300 Adventure EXP, have a chance to drop Northlander Billets (Sword, Bow, Claymore, Catalyst, Polearm), and Dream Solvent.

Mora, Companionship EXP, Character Ascension Materials, and Artifact amount and rarity are affected by the difficulty completed. In order to enter the higher levels of the domain, you must have a certain Adventure Rank (AR).

Loot that can be obtained from a lower difficulty can also be obtained in higher difficulties.

Promo Image Source: Genshin Impact