Genshin Impact Unreconciled Stars Event; Learn More About The Launch Dates

Genshin Impact rose to fame fairly recently. The free-to-play game has a huge player base already. The game is incredibly fun to play with Anime-style combat and characters. The world of Genshin Impact looks like it has taken inspiration from the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It is an RPG and includes the core features of that too.

Players need to wander around the World of Tevyat, gathering items and resources to level up their gear and characters. The game also has a lot of fun events for the players to participate in. Players have been asking about the Unreconciled Stars event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Unreconciled Stars event

Genshin Impact Unreconciled Stars event is a three-part event. This event is the biggest one yet for Genshin Impact and it will extend till December 6th. The Unreconciled Stars Event has been underway from the 16th of November. Here are the release dates for all Genshin Impact Unreconciled Stars sub-events:

Unknown Star: 16th November

Star of Deceitful Dreams: 18th November

Star of Destiny: 23rd November

Peculiar meteorites are descending upon Teyvat, bringing a rare sleeping sickness with them. People trapped in deep slumber, mysterious dreams, an unknown star... The crisis draws closer!



Event guide >>> https://t.co/vmZcv3yRnf#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/LknlUH1aRz — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) November 16, 2020

ChangChang little friend location in Genshin Impact

ChangChang’s Little Friend is a world quest that players can find in Genshin Impact. Players are confused about this quest as many are not clear with the requirements to start this quest. Players need to complete A New Star Approaches Archon Quest in Order to unlock Changchang’s Little Friend quest.

The quest giver is Changchang and he can found north of Liyue Harbor Teleport Point in Liyue. Players need to head there between 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM to find Changchang there. Changchang will ask the player to get some food for his dog.

Players need to head to the entrance of Liyue Harbor to find the dog. Changchang's little friend location is marked with the quest marker on the map. They need to feed the dog some fowl and head back to Changchang to obtain the rewards for completing this quest. The players will receive 10 Raw meat, 10 Fowl, 10 Fish, 8 Hero’s Wit, and 100 Adventure EXP for completing this quest.

Genshin Impact Equilibrium Quest Bug

A new quest that has made its way into Genshin Impact in update 1.1 is the Equilibrium Quest. The Equilibrium Quest has a bug that is pestering a majority of players. The equilibrium Quest bug is that the quest-specific slime doesn’t appear and the quest cannot be completed. The Equilibrium quest bug is causing a major hindrance for the players, as they are not able to progress further in the story, and even more concerning is that the players are locked out of co-op mode because of this bug.

