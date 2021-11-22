Genshin Impact update 2.3 officially announced: Check release date and patch notes

Genshin Impact has uploaded a blog post today, sharing details about the upcoming "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms" update. The update notice mentions that developers will begin with update maintenance soon. The update has been scheduled for November 24, 2021, and servers will go down at 06:00 AM local time.

To update the game, players on PC will need to close the game, open the game launcher and click on Update. For iOS and Android devices, the update will begin from App Store and in the game respectively.

Genshin Impact 2.3 release time

As mentioned earlier, the game will go down for maintenance on November 24, 2021. As mentioned on the official update notice, the maintenance will take approximately five hours. Since the maintenance will begin at 06:00 local time, the new version might be playable by 11:00. The developer of Genshin Impact, miHoYo has also announced that players will be compensated with 300 Primogems for the time they are not able to login into the game.

Genshin Impact 2.3 patch notes

Eligibility

Players who will reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before the maintenance time starts on November 24, 2021, will be eligible for the Genshin Impact 2.3 update. Further, the compensation of 300 Primogems will be distributed through the mail available in the game. It might take up to 5 hours from the update for the Primogems to be mailed to players.

New Characters

The Genshin Impact 2.3 update will bring a new five-star character called "Arataki Itto." The character has a Geo vision, Claymore as its weapon and it is the first head of the Aratakj Gang. Another four-star character coming to the game is "Gorou." It has a Geo vision, uses a bow as a weapon and is the great general of Watatsumi Island's forces. Alongside the new characters, the update will also bring a new domain of blessing called Slumbering Court. Players with adventure rank 30 or above will be able to unlock the great hall by completing the quest titled "Ritou Escape Plan."

New Weapons

New weapons coming to the game include Cinnabar Spindle, which is a four-star sword, Redhorm Stonethresher, which is a five-star Claymore. New artefacts set include Husk of Opulent Dreams, which is both four and five-star and Ocean-Hued Clam which is both four and five-star.

Events

As mentioned in the official update notice, "During the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event, take part in "Born of the Snow" gameplay and complete various challenges in the Dragonspine area to obtain Cinnabar Spindle (Sword). Collect Snowstrider Emblems and Mysterious Emblems to exchange for rewards such as event-exclusive Weapon Refinement Materials, Crown of Insight, Weapon Ascension Materials, Talent Level-Up Materials, Hero's Wit, Mora, and Mystic Enhancement Ore from the Event Shop." Stay tuned for more gaming news.