Genshin Impact V2.0 Announced: Release Date, Free Codes, New Characters, Quests, And More

The new Genshin Impact v2.0 is out is the biggest update since the launch of the game. A YouTube trailer titled " Version 2.0: The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" was launched on July 9, 2021, setting the stage for the update. The Genshin Impact V2.0 brings the new Inazuma City with three islands, new characters and new gameplay features. Keep reading to know about the new characters and Genshin Impact free codes.
The Genshin Impact v2.0 was announced on July 10, 2021, and will be released on July 20, 2021. The update brings Inazuma, which is the third-largest city in the game. Inazuma consists of six main islands and is surrounded by the sea on all sides. The region remains affected by fleeting lightning and Electro element, and the ruler called Electro Archon has tuned towards the pursuit of eternity.
The new characters which will be available in the new update are Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo sword character), Yoimiya (Pyro archer and fireworks expert) and Sayu (four-star Ninja character). These characters were already revealed by miHoYo in the recent past and will be arriving soon in the Genshin Impact v2.0. Some other Genshin Impact new characters that were revealed during the live stream were Tohma, Kokomi, Yae, Sara and Gorou. The new version also offers a free character called Beidou.
