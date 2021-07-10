Last Updated:

Genshin Impact V2.0 Announced: Release Date, Free Codes, New Characters, Quests, And More

The update brings new characters, weapons and quests to the game. Genshin Impact v2.0 also reveals Inazuma, which happens to be the third-largest city in game.

The new Genshin Impact v2.0 is out is the biggest update since the launch of the game. A YouTube trailer titled " Version 2.0: The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" was launched on July 9, 2021, setting the stage for the update. The Genshin Impact V2.0 brings the new Inazuma City with three islands, new characters and new gameplay features. Keep reading to know about the new characters and Genshin Impact free codes. 

Genshin Impact Release Date 

The Genshin Impact v2.0 was announced on July 10, 2021, and will be released on July 20, 2021. The update brings Inazuma, which is the third-largest city in the game. Inazuma consists of six main islands and is surrounded by the sea on all sides. The region remains affected by fleeting lightning and Electro element, and the ruler called Electro Archon has tuned towards the pursuit of eternity. 

Genshin Impact New Characters

The new characters which will be available in the new update are Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo sword character), Yoimiya (Pyro archer and fireworks expert) and Sayu (four-star Ninja character). These characters were already revealed by miHoYo in the recent past and will be arriving soon in the Genshin Impact v2.0. Some other Genshin Impact new characters that were revealed during the live stream were Tohma, Kokomi, Yae, Sara and Gorou. The new version also offers a free character called Beidou.

Genshin Impact New Quests 

  • Thunder Sojourn: it is the features challenge of this update. In the quest, players will be able to collect enough event currencies and have a chance to invite the Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean
  • Theater Machnicus Stage of Wonders: The Theater Mechanicus will be back along with few modifications 
  • Phantom Flow: a player will have to complete different challenges and quests around Inazuma to ger rewarded
  • Lost Riches: players will get a chance to win Mini-Seelie to accompany in the quest 
  • Ley Line Overflow: Players will be able to earn double rewards as much as up to three times a day

Genshin Impact New Weapons 

  • Hamayumi: four-star bow weapon 
  • Amenoma Kageuchi: four-star sword weapon
  • Kitain Cross Spear: four-star polearm weapon 
  • Katasuragikiri Nagamasa: four-star claymore weapon
  • Hakushin Ring: four-star catalyst weapon 

Genshin Impact Free Codes

  • AS6BQKLY9GLD (gives 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic enhancement ores)
  • GBNA9J5H9Y4H (gives 100 Primogems + 5 Hero’s wits)
  • LS6T4L9ZZ7TH (gives100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora)

