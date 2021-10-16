Genshin Impact v2.2 launches 120fps gameplay for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, read details

Genshin Impact has released the v2.2 update with a lot of new missions, events and a whole new island. While some details about the new update were previously known, a new graphics setting for iOS users is also included in the new update. During the Apple Design Awards conducted earlier this year, Apple announced Genshin Impact as the winner of the 'Visuals & Graphics in Games' category.

Genshin Impact v2.2 brings the new Genshin Impact island called Tsurumi Island. The company also says that players may find unexpected challenges while they explore the area. Be prepared for spotting Rifthounds and Rhifthound Whelps beasts on the island. Even if one character is attacked by the creatures, all party members will be affected by the corrosion effect and lose HP. Keep reading to know more about the new graphic settings for iOS users in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact v2.2 enables fluid gameplay for iPhones at 120fps

Along with the new Genshin Impact v2.2 update, selective Apple devices including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPad Pro (2nd generation and later) will support gameplay at 120fps. As mentioned the feature is only available for Apple devices that come with a ProMotion display which supports refresh rates up to 120fps for system animations and third-party applications. Playing Genshin Impact with 120Hz will improve the player's input response time and increase visual details.

Users on other models of iPhone and iPads still get the 30fps and 60fps options only. Surprisingly, users on other platforms such as PlayStation, PC and even Android do not have the option to play Genshin Impact in 120fps. Higher refresh rate displays for Android smartphones has been around for a few years now, while Apple has included the fast refresh rates in their iPhone 13 for the first time this year.

On a related topic, Genshin Impact 2.2 features a new four-star character called Thoma. A popular fixer, Thoma was introduced in the game during the Inazuma storyline. With a polearm as his weapon, the new character holds a Pyro Vision as well. As a teammate, the character provides strong defensive support. Additionally, the new update will also feature Hangout Events for Thoma. The game might bring back some five-star characters as well, including Tartagkia and Hu Tao. Genshin Impact 2.2 new events include Shadow of the Ancients, Labyrinth Warriors and Tuned to the World's Sound.

(Image: GenshinImpact/Facebook)