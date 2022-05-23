Genshin Impact v2.7 to release on May 31: Details about new characters and events here

Genshin Impact fans can rejoice as version 2.7 of the game now finally has a release date. Previously, Genshin Impact v2.7 was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak in China and stringent lockdowns in Shanghai, impacting the development of the update. Now that the update is coming out on May 31, 2022, players are excited to know more about the forthcoming version's new content and characters.

Genshin Impact v2.7 update schedule

Through the official Genshin Impact Twitter handle, the developers shared that "V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6 AM (UTC+8) and is anticipated to be completed within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13."

Genshin Impact v2.7 new characters, events

Shortly after miHoYo announced the launch date of Genshin Impact v2.7, the developers conducted a live stream to showcase all the new content arriving in the game. First of all, the update will come with two new characters in the game, including Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. Additionally, pcinvasion.com writes in a report that Genshin Impact v2.8 beta is already in development and contains a new character called Shikanoin Heizou.

Genshin Impact v2.7 will come with new events including Perilous Trail - a battle event which will ask the players to explore "mysteries of the depths." The update will also contain a new mini-game. Another event coming as a part of the update is called "Core of the Apparatus" which will ask players to gather toymaker's material. As the update comes out, players will get to know more about the quests and events.

More about Genshin Impact v2.6

In the Genshin Impact v2.6, miHoYo has released a completely new location in the game called The Chasm. While this location unlocks a plethora of opportunities for players to collect the in-game resources. It also contains new enemies and a new boss. Apart from The Chasm, Genchin Impact 2.6 brings a 5-star character called Kamisato Ayato who used the Hydro sword and is the master of Kamisato Art, Tachi Jutsu. Stay tuned for more updates about Genshin Impact and other gaming news.