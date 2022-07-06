Genshin Impact V2.8 'Summer Fantasia' Preview Out; Developers Confirm Release Date

Genshin Impact is an online role-playing game that has become immensely popular. The developers keep adding new content and events for players with every update. While the last update of the game was released in May, the game is about to receive another update in a few days.

Genshin Impact v2.8 release date announced

As announced during a program preview conducted on July 2, 2022, Genshin Impact v2.8 is coming out on July 13, 2022. Although, readers should keep in mind that the release date might be postponed if the developers face any technical difficulties near the launch. Ahead of the update, the game has also released the 'Summer Fantasia' trailer.

More details about the new update should surface in the coming days. Although there is a rumour on the internet that Heizou will be featured in Genshin Impact v2.8. The trailer also reveals a new outfit for one of the characters in the game called Fischl and a new red jacket for Diluc.

Further, a leakster also suggests that developers have added a new section called Guide and Embattle to the player's journal.

The main event of 2.8, "A Summer Sea Sojourn" (summer islands v2), rewards an event currency (something similar to the Shiny Flotsam in 1.6).



A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. https://t.co/vQgGvSf7Yw — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) May 17, 2022

[2.8 Beta]



New sections called "Guide" and "Embattle" have been added to the journal (see following tweets) — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) May 17, 2022

To recall, Genshin Impact v2.7 was released on May 31. Along with the update, miHoYo released two new characters in the game, called Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. Further, the update contains events including Perilous Trail -- a battle event which asks the players to explore "mysteries of the depths." Another event that was launched as a part of the update is called "Core of the Apparatus" which requires players to gather toymaker's material.