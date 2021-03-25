Genshin Impact Vennessa: Learn More About Falcon Of The West Here

Genshin Impact is one of the up-and-coming fantasy open-world RPGs. It is a free-to-play game, which makes it enticing for the players to download and play the game. It is accessible to play on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. It lives up to the RPG nature of the game.

Genshin Impact has a vast roster of characters that have their own individual elemental powers. These characters can be unlocked by the player and can be equipped while free-roaming or before starting a quest in the game. Players want to learn more about Genshin Impact Vennessa.

Genshin Impact Vennessa

Earlier this month the Genshin Impact official Youtube account released a character teaser trailer. This video consisted of Venti narrating a story of the four winds of Mondstadt. These four winds include the following characters:

Andrius, the Wolf of the North

Jean, the Lion of the South

Vennessa, the Falcon of the West

Dvalin, the Dragon of the East.

Vennessa in Genshin Impact is one of the Four Winds. She hasn’t made an appearance in the game till now but has been mentioned by Venti. Vennessa in Genshin Impact is considered to be one of the heroes. She was crucial in putting an end to the Aristocracy and establishing the City of Mondstadt and the Knights of Favonius. After her death, she ascended to Celestia at Windrise and became the Falcon of the West, one of the Four Winds. Many players have been asking, will Vennessa be added to the game, or what role would she play later in Genshin Impact, all of these questions will be answered in time by the next Genshin Impact Update.

Genshin Impact Pervases

Pervases is a character in Genshin Impact that perished over 1000 years ago and has now come back. This new character is a part of the Lantern Rite Festival and will play a big role in the story missions for this festival. Players want to know when would they see the first appearance of Pervases. The first appearance of Pervases is seen after the story of the character is narrated by the members of the Yaksha. This is the introduction of a new character in the game and the players are excited about it.

Pervases was a member of the Yaksha. Yaksha are people called Adepti that protect the defend Liyue from Dark Threats. Pervases was a junior in the Yaksha and passed away in the battle against the fallen Gods. His soul kept lingering in the Adeptus temple until he collected a sensor and 7 lamps to perform the spell of Mortal Lingering. Mortal Lingering is an adepti technique used to create an illusory body.

Promo Image Source: Genshin Impact