Genshin Impact Vishaps And Where To Find Them: Know All Details Here

Genshin Impact is a cutting-edge RPG game and it is ascending in popularity continuously. The game is loaded up with plenty of characters and a huge play area for the players to inundate themselves in. The RPG idea of the game will in general place the major parts in circumstances where their choices truly matter. The game likewise has plenty of spots to investigate and an immense measure of assets to gather. The game also has a vast number of bosses that drop valuable resources. Its free-to-play nature makes it an alluring arrangement. The game is available on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC right now. Players have been asking about Genshin Impact Vishaps and where to find them.

Genshin Impact Vishaps and Where to Find Them

Vishaps and Where to Find Them is the latest event that has been introduced in the Genshin Impact Update. This event was added along with the Lantern Rites festival to the game. The Vishaps and where to find them event will go on from the 5th of March to the 12th of March, and the reward collection will last till the 15th of March. Here’s how to take part in the Genshin Impact Vishaps and Where to Find them Event:

First, the players need to head towards Liyue and talk to Katheryne at the Adventure Guild in that location. Keep in mind the players need to be at Adventure rank 20 before starting this event.

In this event the players need to send their characters on expeditions, each character can go on a total of 4 expeditions. The players need to be very careful while choosing which character to send for what expedition to get the most rewards out of it.

This event will also have daily bounties that players can take part in. The players can choose the On the Hunt option from the Vishaps and Where to find them tab. Here they will have to defeat the Geovishap that has been put against them to earn the reward.

Check out the rewards players can receive from the Vishaps and Where to find them event:

S-Rank

Guaranteed Reward: 20 Primogems

Possible Bonus Rewards: 4x Hero’s Wit, 40,000 Mora, 8x Mystic Enhancement Ore

A-Rank

Guaranteed Reward: 15 Primogems

Possible Bonus Rewards: 4x Hero’s Wit, 30,000 Mora, 2x blue level talent books

B-Rank

Guaranteed Reward: 10 Primogems

Possible Bonus Rewards: 3x Hero’s Wit, 20,000 Mora, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 2x blue level weapon ascension materials

