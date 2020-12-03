Genshin Impact Vortex Vanquisher And Zhongli Build: Checkout This Geo DPS Build

According to the game lore of Genshin Impact, this sharp polearm can seemingly pierce through anything. When swung, one can almost see the rift it tears in the air. Zhongli is the one who uses it and has been a playable character since the update. It is best to know all about this character and his weapon before using him in the game. Here is everything you need to know about the Vortex Vanquisher Polearm weapon and the best Zhongli Build.

Genshin Impact Zhongli Build and Vortex Vanquisher

Zhongli Stats

Rarity - 5 Stars

Tier - S

Element - Geo

Weapon - Polearm

Best Weapons For Zhongli

White Tassel Passive - Increase Normal Attack DMG by 24%

Halberd Passive - Normal Attack deal an additional 160% DMG. Can only occur once every 10s.



Best 4 Stars Weapon - In the mid game, 4 stars weapon rating become higher. So we can get it from chest, forge and wish. Here are weapon List from Best to Good.

Crescent Pike Passive - After picking up an Elemental Orb/ Particale. Normal and Charged Attacks deal an additional 20% ATK as DMG for 5s.

Deathmatch Passive - If there are at least 2 enemies nearby, ATK is increased by 16% and DEF is increased by 16%. If there are less than 2 enemies nearby, ATK is increased by 24%.



Best 5 Stars Weapon - During the late game, most players start getting 5-star weapons. Most of them can be attained from wish.

Primordial Jade Winged Passive - SpearOn hit, increases ATK by 3.2% for 6s. Max 7 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s. While in possession of the maximum possible stacks, DMG dealt is increased by 12%.

Vortex Vanquisher Passive - Increases Shield Strength by 20%, scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Skyward Spine Passive - Increases Crit Rate by 8% and increases Normal ATK SPD by 12% Additionally, Normal and Charged Attacks hits on enemies have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of ATK as DMG in small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every 2s.



Best Artifacts For Zhongli - Here is the list of Artifact for Zhongli from Best to Good.

Gladiator Finale ATK +18% If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, it increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%.

Retracing Bolide Increases the effectiveness of shields by 35% Gain an additional 40% Normal and Charged Attack DMG while under the protection of a shield.

Archaic Petra Gain a 15% Geo DMG Upon Obtaining a Crystal created through a Geo Elemental DMG Bonus to that particular element for 10s. Only one form of Elemental DMG Bonus can be gained in this manner

Noblesse Oblige Elemental Burst DMG +25% Using an Elemental Burst increases all Party members ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack

Martial Artist Increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 15% After using Elemental Skill, increase Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 25% for 8s



Best Geo DPS Build - This Build focuses on Zhongli Pure Damage and Elemental skill

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear Artifact Set - Retracing Bolide

Vortex Vanquisher Artifact Set - Gladiator Finale



Vortex Vanquisher Stats

Weapon Type - Polearm

Rarity - 5

How to Obtain - Gacha

Base Stats

Base ATK (Lv.1) - 46

Secondary Stat Type - ATK

Secondary Stat (Lv.1) - 10.8%

Passive Ranks

Passive Name - Golden Majesty

At rank 1

Effect: - Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increases effect is increased by 100%.

Refinement Mora Cost: - 500

