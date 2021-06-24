Genshin Impact Web Event: All You Need To Know About 'Distant Voyage'

The Genshin Impact web event called Distant Voyage was launched by miHoYo recently. The Distant Voyage web event is a clicker game, which is very similar to what the developer has been doing in the past. In the event, a player needs to craft items, with a limited number of attempts in a day, with additional attempts available through sharing the event page on the popular social media platform Twitter. Keep reading to know more about the miHoYo event and miHoYo login event.

Genshin Impact Web Event - Distant Voyage

The event is divided into phases. For the first phase, a player needs to craft one item, which takes one hour. A player can also craft more than one item simultaneously. However, the parts of a bigger item need to be crafted at once. The event is currently going on and would end on July 3. To redeem all the rewards, players might want to start with the event as early as possible. The miHoYo event can be accessed using the Notices Menu in the game.

During the miHoYo login event, keep in mind to log in to the right server. After going to the event page, log on to the usual server by selecting the switch character option. If a player does not select the right server, an error with the message "This character has not reached AR 10 yet" appears. While there are multiple servers in the game, it does not share a user's data among them. This simply means that even if a player enters the wrong server and starts playing, the rewards would not be accessible. The rewards would not be available once the event ends on July 3.

On the official website, developers also say that "During the event period, Travelers who were not yet at Adventure Rank 10 or above at the beginning of the event will receive the event mail upon reaching Adventure Rank 10." While the ongoing event would end on July 3, Genshin Impact is planning to add the Inazuma region on July 21, 2021. The version 1.7 update will also roll out at the same time. Kazuha is also about to release in the second half of Genshin Impact version 1.6.

IMAGE: GENSHIN WEBSITE