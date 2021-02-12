Genshin Impact Wick Material Locations: A Complete, Step By Step Guide

Genshin Impact is an open-world action role playing game. It is developed and published by miHoYo. You’ll be able to play this game on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Android iOS, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5. In this post, we are going to learn all about the Genshin Impact Wick Material Locations.

Genshin Impact takes place in the fantasy world of Teyvat, which is home to seven distinct nations. Every nation is tied to an element and ruled by a god associated with that particular nation. The story follows a twin, referred to as the Traveler, who has traveled across many worlds with their twin but has become separated from them by an unknown god in Teyvat. The Traveler travels across Teyvat in search of the lost sibling with their companion Paimon and becomes involved in the affairs of the other nations, gods, and the world. The game received a positive reception, with players praising the combat and open-world freedom. In the upcoming section, we are going to look at the details of the Genshin Impact Wick material Locations.

Genshin Impact Wick Material Locations

After the 5 flushes of Fortune, a new event in Genshin Impact has just started. The name of the event is The Lantern Right and the players have been assigned a new task called the Theater Mechanicus. It looks more like a mini-game and this particular activity is available until the end of February. In this new event, players have to craft Xiao Lanterns. To craft this Lantern, you need to have various Materials and Wick Material in Genshin is one of them.

Unfortunately, getting these Materials isn’t easy either. Also, figuring it out on your own is quite a challenging task. In order to get Wick Material, you need to know the complete details of the efficient farming spots. Knowing this will aid you to get all the Materials required easily to craft the best Xiao Lanterns during the Lantern Rite event. Crafting a perfect Xiao Lantern requires you to have three main Materials namely Lantern Fiber, Wick Material, and Plaustrite Shards. Lantern Fiber will drop from any plant you harvest including flowers, berries and so on. Plants that come in bunches have more chances to drop a large quantity of Fiber in one go. The first place you must check for Plaustrite Shards is just southwest of Mt. Aozang. There are Geovishap Hatchlings and several Crystal nodes in this location. You can take your time to eliminate them and smash ores to get Plaustrite Shards from them.

Wick Material in Genshin is dropped by furry enemies and animals. It can also be harvested from plants. Wick Materials can be found by destroying hilichurl-type enemies and Fatui elites. The commonly-seen cellulose can be processed into lantern wrappings so the lanterns could float away with beautiful wishes. It can also be used in exchange for other materials with Manager Xiao in Liyue. Players can venture into the Mt. Tianheng, which is located to the west of Liyue Harbor, or to the area southeast of Qingxu Pools. You will find tons of harvestable ores in these locations. To craft Xio Lanterns in Genshin Impact, you need one of each ingredient per lantern and fifty Mora. That all you will need to keep in mind to successfully find Genshin Impact Wick Material and craft Xiao Lanterns during The Lantern Rite event.