Genshin Impact Windbrew Quest: Learn How To Create Margaret's Drink For Windblume

Genshin Impact is the go-to game for most players right now. This free-to-play game has created monstrous measures of promotion. Genshin Impact has made a rich and profound universe of Tevyat which is loaded up with content for major parts in each niche and corner. The game has puzzles, journeys, foes, and significantly more for the players to remain occupied in. Genshin Impact likewise upholds multiplayer, so players can crew and take on some Elite enemies. Players want to learn more about Genshin Impact Windbrew.

Genshin Impact Windbrew

The Windbrew quest is one of the quests that have been added with the new Windblume Festival in the latest Genshin Impact Update. The characters of Genshin impact always need some item delivered to them and this time its drinks. Margaret from the Cat’s Tail tavern will provide the players with this quest. She believes that there will be too many alcoholics at the festival and a non-alcoholic drink will be required. Check out how to complete the Winbrew Quest below:

According to Margaret, the Windbrew Drink needs a little milk and the ‘flavor of the wind’. To add this flavor the players will need to collect some plants, they can either collect Dandelions or Windwheel Asters. Dandelions can be found near the Starsnatch Cliff and the Windwheel Asters can be found in the Windrise area.

Then the players need to create the drink. Firstly they need to Add the Sweet Flower. After that, they would need to pour some milk into the glass and add the Windwheel Aster. Then they need to let it chill for a moment, after that they can add Dandelion Seeds and Ice Cubes in the glass to finish the Windbrew Drink

Now the players need to put this drink to the test, and they will need taste testers for that. They can either approach Nimrod, Aramis, or Nora to get their newly concocted drink tested out.

Once all the tests are over the players can take the drink back to Margaret to finish the quest. Completing the Genshin impact Windbrew Quest will reward the players with 20 Primogems, 2 Hero’s Wit, and 20.000 Mora.

Skyward Blade Genshin Impact

The Skyward blade is known as the second-best sword in the game. This mighty sword has a description for itself, which reads, “The sword of a knight that symbolizes the restored honour of Dvalin. The blessings of the Anemo Archon rest on the fuller of the blade, imbuing the sword with the powers of the sky and the wind.” The Skyward Blade has a 46 base attack damage at level 1, Sec. Stat type is Energy and Sec. stat at level one is at 12%. The Skyward Blade is a 5-star weapon.

Promo Image Source: Genshin Impact