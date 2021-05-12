Genshin Impact Windtrace Event: Know Details Of The Latest Genshin Impact Event Here

Genshin Impact has been garnering massive popularity of late and this can be attributed to the events that are held in the game. Since its release, Genshin Impact has released a variety of events where players can earn a lot of rewards and experience some new content. The latest event is the Windtrace event and many players want to learn more about it.

Genshin Impact Windtrace event

The Windtrace event is set to arrive in Genshin Impact on the 14th of May and will remain in the game till the 24th of May. During this event, the players will be able to play the ancient game of Windtrace which will help them learn more about the ancient lore of this game. Windtrace is like Mafia, or better explained, like Among Us. Players will be set in 2 teams, Villagers and Werewolves, the villagers have to unmask the Werewolves or Imposters and the Werewolves have to kill them before they do so. It's pretty similar to Among Us, but it will follow action-style gameplay.

"Windtrace" Event: Compete and Earn Primogems



During the event, Travelers can talk to Gygax in Mondstadt to participate in the Windtrace game.



During the event, Travelers can talk to Gygax in Mondstadt to participate in the Windtrace game. Win Windtrace Coins as well as obtain Primogems, the name card "Celebration: Peekaboo!", Character EXP Materials, Mora, and other rewards. The players must be above adventure rank 20 to participate in this event. Genshin Impact has thought of this event to be a multiplayer event for the players. Check out the event details by Mihoyo below:

On the first day of the event, the maximum number of Windtrace Coins a player can carry is 1,200. This amount will increase by 600 for each of the 6 days after that, up to a maximum of 4,800 Windtrace Coins. Use the matching function to find randomized games and obtain Windtrace Coins.

Accumulate certain amounts of Windtrace Coins to claim the corresponding rewards. Complete Windtrace Challenges to obtain additional Mora rewards.

Before participating in the game, the player must first unlock all of the Statues of the Seven located in the corresponding event areas. If the player hasn’t unlocked the Statues of the Seven of the corresponding areas, they will only be able to play games in the event areas where they have already unlocked them. Players can view the unlocked event areas in the Contested Zone preview.

Windtrace Coins can only be obtained while playing in randomized games using the matching function. Players will be unable to obtain Windtrace Coins while playing in a custom Co-Op party.

