Genshin Impact Windtrace Event: Know Details Of The Latest Genshin Impact Event Here

Quick links:
IMAGE: GENSHIN IMPACT
Genshin Impact has been garnering massive popularity of late and this can be attributed to the events that are held in the game. Since its release, Genshin Impact has released a variety of events where players can earn a lot of rewards and experience some new content. The latest event is the Windtrace event and many players want to learn more about it.
The Windtrace event is set to arrive in Genshin Impact on the 14th of May and will remain in the game till the 24th of May. During this event, the players will be able to play the ancient game of Windtrace which will help them learn more about the ancient lore of this game. Windtrace is like Mafia, or better explained, like Among Us. Players will be set in 2 teams, Villagers and Werewolves, the villagers have to unmask the Werewolves or Imposters and the Werewolves have to kill them before they do so. It's pretty similar to Among Us, but it will follow action-style gameplay.
"Windtrace" Event: Compete and Earn Primogems— Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 11, 2021
During the event, Travelers can talk to Gygax in Mondstadt to participate in the Windtrace game.
View details here:https://t.co/6Ai3lXFzzw#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/xSifjTSClS
During the event, Travelers can talk to Gygax in Mondstadt to participate in the Windtrace game. Win Windtrace Coins as well as obtain Primogems, the name card "Celebration: Peekaboo!", Character EXP Materials, Mora, and other rewards. The players must be above adventure rank 20 to participate in this event. Genshin Impact has thought of this event to be a multiplayer event for the players. Check out the event details by Mihoyo below: