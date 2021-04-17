Genshin Impact Wishful Drops Event: The Oceanid Event For Genshin Impact Is Here

Genshin Impact is one of the most famous developing Fantasy open-world RPGs out there at the moment. The game is accessible to play on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. The engineers have made a tremendous open world for the players to make a plunge and totally drench themselves. It is an assorted guide with grand scenes, delightful water bodies, and sublime designs. Numerous players have inquired about Genshin Impact Wishful Drops.

Genshin Impact Wishful Drops

A wishful Drop is a new event that has been added to the game in the Genshin Impact Update 1.4. This event has brought the players a completely new gadget to try out, and also new rewards to collect in the game. Genshin Impact is known to bring on a lot of special LTM events for the players, and the Adventure Rank required to participate in most of these events is 20. There is also one more prerequisite that the players need to complete before jumping into this event, and that is, the players need to complete the Life Flows On (1) Quest.

After completing this quest, the players will receive a special gadget for this event that they can use to hunt Oceanids. The Wishful Drops event revolves around finding and hunting Oceanids for special rewards. Players will also have to participate in more quests during this event, and their special gadget, Inquisitive Endora will help them out with a lot of the work.

The players will receive Mora, Hearts of Spring, Primogems, Hero's Wit, Adventurer's Experience, Wanderer's Advice books, and also Endora as rewards for completing the Wishful Drops event in Genshin Impact. These rewards will help the players progress faster in the game.

Genshin Impact Tohma

Tevyat is a vast and expansive world for the players to explore, it is supposed to have seven regions for the players to explore but until now only 2 regions have been used, those are Mondstadt and Liyue. These are the only regions the players have been playing at in Genshin Impact. A new leak by Dataminers has revealed some exciting details for the players.

The new leak has been supposedly data mined from the Genshin Impact beta test servers. This leak has very exciting information for the players. Genshin Impact seems to be opening up a new region for the players to explore and this region is called Inazuma. With the new region, there will also be new characters that have been created according to the culture of Inazuma. One of these characters is Tohma. The only details that have been leaked about Tohma are that he belongs to the Inazuma region and will be a Pyro Polearm user.

Promo Image Source: Genshin Impact