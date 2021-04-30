Genshin Impact Wood Locations: Pine Wood, Fir Wood, Cedar Wood And Other Locations

Genshin Impact has a fabulous RPG framework that players appreciate. The battle framework has additionally been valued by the players. It is a dream-themed game, so the players have a shifting arrangement of energizing natural forces. They have additionally given the players a tremendous arrangement of missions, bosses, riddles, secrets, and more to drench themselves in the game totally.

It is an RPG, so plundering and creating is a portion of the significant components of the game. Getting great plunder helps the player progress quicker in the game and have the weapons and embellishments expected to take on the difficulties that will come ahead. Numerous players want to know the Genshin Impact Wood Locations.

Genshin Impact Wood Locations

Wood has become one of the necessary resources in Genshin Impact since building furniture came into the picture. Players can expect to find all types of wood in the world of Tevyat, used to build different types of structures. Most wood can be harvested from trees by smacking it. Players ought to look for Genshin tree locations to get the wood they require. Check out all the Genshin tree locations below:

Qingce Bamboo: Bishui Plain

Sandbearer Wood: Minlin and Lisha

Pine Wood: Dragonspine

Fir Wood: Galesong Hill and Starfell Valley

Cedar Wood: Starfell Valley

Cuihua Wood: Starfell Valley and Bishui Plain

Birch Wood: Windwail Highland

Where is the sword cemetery in Genshin Impact?

The sword cemetery can be found in the middle of a lake in Dadapua Gorge in Mondstadt. There are 3 seals that are needed to unlock the sword cemetery. All the 3 seals surround the sword cemetery. These 3 seals are guided by 3 different tribes of Hilichurls. Towards the north is the Cryo seal, which is guarded by the Meaty tribe.

Towards the south is the Electro seal, which is guarded by the Sleeper Tribe. Towards the east is the Pyro seal, which is guarded by the Eclipse Tribe. Players need to head towards all 3 seals and defeat all the 3 tribes to activate the seals according to the elemental power needed. Defeating the tribes will also provide the players with additional chests and rewards. Activating all the 3 seals will unlock the sword cemetery and the quest will be completed.

Promo Image Source: Genshin Impact