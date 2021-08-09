Genshin Impact Yoimiya Banner: Release Time For Sayu And Weapon Event

Genshin Impact has already announced the release of its 2.1 updates for its players. This update is supposed to bring in a lot of new content and miYoHo have already started releasing some information about it. A recent post on Genshin Impact’s Twitter handle confirms that their new characters like Sayu banner will come out in Genshin Impact at 18:00 server time on August 10th. This has been picked up by the Gacha based game lovers and they are trying to learn more about this upcoming Genshin Impact update. Here is all the information on the internet about Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner release. Read more

Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner: Release and more details

Character Demo - " #Yoimiya Dazzling Lights in the Summer" | Genshin Impact



Those with a cheerful and childlike nature will surely feel very welcome at Yoimiya's Fireworks Show.https://t.co/pdpwpSjaGc#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 9, 2021

Makers have confirmed that their 2.1 Genshin Impact update is going to be released on August 10. This means that the new Yoimiya and Sayu characters are going to be uploaded into the game before releasing the set of patch notes that will bring in the 2.1 changes. The new 4 stars characters for the Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner include Sayu, Diona, and Xinyan. Sayu is a new character who is known for mastering the ninjutsu arts. Similar characters are also supposed to be released along with this recent update. But nothing official has been announced by miYoHo about their 2.1 updates. Currently, they are busy after releasing the weapon event wish for their players.

More about Genshin Impact

The new weapon event wish has also brought in Epitome Invocation which is the name of all Weapon Event Wishes that provide a rate-up for different weapons in the item. The event is only available till the 2.0 update runs in the game. This means that the last day to participate in this event is August 31st. Here is a list of items that are available with the weapon event wishes in Genshin Impact. They have also released the Lost Riches event that requires the players to find buried treasures throughout the game by interacting with Treasure-Seeking Seelie. To take part in this event, the players should be above Adventure Rank 30 in the game.

5-stars:

Thundering Pulse (Bow)

Skyward Blade (Sword)

4-stars: