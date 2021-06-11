Genshin Impact Yoimiya: Gameplay Footage Of Inazuma Character Yoimiya Leaked

The new 5-start Pyro bow user, Yoimiya's footage has been released online ahead of her debut in Inazuma of Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and Normal Attacks can now be seen by players. So what are her abilites, strengths and weaknesses? Continue reading the article to know about Yoimiya skills and more as of the latest Genshin Impact update.

Genshin Impact Yoimiya

Naganohara Fireworks is her company and she can be found preparing Inazuma's fireworks display when she isn't busy fighting and defeating her opponents with hot bolts from her bow. The pyromaniac's idle animation shows her swinging a sparkler around, and her Normal Attacks make some kind of high-pitched whistle that sounds like a firework.

Yoimiya Skills

She fires a flurry of non-elemental arrows straight in front of her during her Normal Attack animation. Before she soars into the air to unleash a final empowered attack, the pace of the arrows steadily rises. Yoimiya uses her bow to summon three fiery wisps. Her Normal Attacks are imbued with Pyro, allowing her to melt through her foes. Normal Attacks' Pyro effect is only active for the duration of her Elemental Skill.

When component members (excluding Yoimiya) use their normal attack, charged attack, plunging attack, elemental skill, or elemental burst against an enemy under the spell of Ryukin Flare, an explosion occurs, causing AOE pyro dmg. If a Ryukin Flare-affected enemy is defeated, the Ryukin Flare will be transferred to another enemy nearby and will last for the remainder of the period. Ryukin Flare will only erupt every two seconds. When Yoimiya is beaten, the Ryukin Flare effect caused by Yoimiya's talents will be removed as well. Below mentioned are the mechanism of her normal attacks:

The bow will fire 5 rounds in a row with the normal assault.

Charged attacks have two levels of charge.

Charge level 1: fires an arrow that does pyro damage.

Charged level 2: Depending on the charge duration, a maximum of three flaming arrows will be shot. These flame arrows will automatically track and provide pyro damage to adjacent foes.

Plunge attack: fires a hail of arrows into the sky before crashing to the ground, doing AOE damage.

IMAGE: miHoYo