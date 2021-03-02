Genshin Impact Yunjin: Is Yunjin Going To Be The Next Playable Character? Find Out

Yunjin is a Non-Playable Character in Genshin Impact. It is speculated that she is going to be released as a playable character in the near future. She works at the Heyu Tea House as a brewer and is a prestigious dancer and singer. What is her physical appearance going to be like is still unknown. Continue reading to know everything there is to know about this singer plus dancer in Genshin Impact.

Also read | AC Valhalla Hadrian's Wall: How To Light Up The 10 Braziers And Get The Achievement?

Genshin Impact Yunjin

Also read | Genshin Impact: What Is Blackcliff Pole? Learn All About It In This Guide

The Qingce Village Message Board of Genshin Impact mentions Yunjin, comparing her to Granny Ruoxin, who was also a famous opera singer in her heyday. The boss of the Heyu Tea House, Fan Er'ye, also mentions that the way Granny Ruoxin was during her prime, is how Yunjin is right now.

Qiu'ge also mentions Yunjin and thinks that how many times she is going to end up injuring her throat before she can reach the same level of stardom as Yunjin. Yunjin is also mentioned on some of the lines of the other characters like Kequing, Xingqiu, Xinyan, and Zhongli. It is still unknown as to how her official character design would be like.

The Genshin Impact update of 1.4 will include the Windblume festival along with some new characters. The only confirmed information as of now is that the Windblume festival is going to take place in Mondstadt. There is a good possibility that this festival could be similar to the Lantern Rite event. For an idea, here’s what the players could do in the Lantern Rite event:

Complete new missions to receive BEP

A large number of story-quests to unlock valuable items like Primogems and Hero’s Wit

Side-quests to obtain Festive Fever and valuable items

A tabletop game with peace talismans and sigils rewards

Xiao lanterns that you can craft using resources

Another information is about one of the new characters, known as Rosaria. She was leaked on Twitter by @dimbreathjr and it shows some animations of a red-haired spear user. Rosaria can be seen as performing a combo, a charged attack, and a dive into the river.

Rosaria charged attack, diving and swimming animations.



Special thanks to @lumie_lumie pic.twitter.com/lfzBU81Wn8 — Dimbreath (@dimbreathjr) February 28, 2021

Also read | AC Valhalla Holmegaard Bow: Learn More About This Mythical Bow

Also read | Pokemon Legends Arceus: What Is Scheduled Release Date For Arceus? Find Out