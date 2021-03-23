Genshin Impact's Yanfei And Eula: Learn More About The Leaked Characters

Genshin Impact is one of the up-and-coming fantasy open-world RPGs. It is a free-to-play game, which makes it enticing for the players to download and play the game. The game is accessible to play on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. It lives up to the RPG nature of the game.

Genshin Impact has a vast roster of characters that have their own individual elemental powers. These characters can be unlocked by the player and can be equipped while free-roaming or before starting a quest in the game or through the Gacha Mechanics of the game. Many players want to learn more about Genshin Impact Yanfei and Eula.

Genshin Impact Yanfei and Eula

Yanfei and Eula are the two upcoming characters of the game, although they haven’t been announced officially, thanks to leakers and data miners players have learned a lot about these characters. Yanfei and Eula are assumed to be added as new characters in the Genshin Impact Update 1.5. They will receive their banner where the players can wish on using the Gacha Mechanics.

Yanfei is supposed to be a new Pyro character and Eula is supposed to be the new Cryo character. Their gameplay videos have been leaked and the people have assumed that the developers are in the last stage of development for these characters and that is why they will be coming to the game sooner than later.

Genshin Impact Update 1.4 Patch Noyes

I. New Character

4-Star Character "Thorny Benevolence" Rosaria (Cryo)

Vision: Cryo

Weapon: Polearm

A sister of the church, though you wouldn't know it if it weren't for her attire. Known for her sharp, cold words and manner, she often works alone.

Elemental Skill "Ravaging Confession": Quickly maneuvers behind the enemy (except for some large enemies) and unleashes an attack that deals Cryo DMG. Elemental Burst "Rites of Termination": Casts an Ice Lance into the ground that deals periodic bouts of AoE Cryo DMG.

II. New Equipment

New Weapons: Elegy for the End (5-Star Bow), The Alley Flash (4-Star Sword), Wine and Song (4-Star Catalyst), Alley Hunter (4-Star Bow), Windblume Ode (4-Star Bow)

Take part in the Invitation of Windblume event for a chance to obtain the event-exclusive weapon, Windblume Ode.

During the Event Wish "Epitome Invocation," from after the Version 1.4 update – 2021/04/06 15:59, the event-exclusive 5-star bow Elegy for the End, 5-star sword Skyward Blade, event-exclusive 4-star sword The Alley Flash, and event-exclusive 4-star catalyst Wine and Song will have their Wish drop rates greatly increased!

*Alley Hunter (Bow) will appear in a future Event Wish.

III. New Events

Take part in Version 1.4's flagship event "Invitation of Windblume" for a chance to obtain the bow, Windblume Ode.

Gameplay Duration: 2021/03/19 10:00 – 2021/04/05 03:59

Event Shop Duration: 2021/03/19 10:00 – 2021/04/12 03:59

Event Rules: Take part in challenges during the Windblume Festival to obtain two currencies: Festive Tour Tickets and Peculiar Collab Coupons. Spend these currencies at the Event Shop to purchase the event-exclusive weapon Windblume Ode and its exclusive refinement material "The Visible Winds," as well as the Crown of Insight and more.

IV. New Game Feature

New Feature: Hangout Events

After the Version 1.4 update, the new "Hangout Events" feature will be added to the game. Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to unlock Hangout Events for Barbara, Noelle, Chongyun, and Bennett using Story Keys. (Each Hangout Event requires 2 Story Keys to unlock.)

The Hangout Events feature unlocks at Adventure Rank 26. Story Keys are obtained by completing Daily Commissions (1 Story Key is awarded for every 8 commissions completed.)

V. New Quests

New Archon Quest

You hear from Ganyu and Lan that the Treasure Hoarders of Mondstadt and Liyue have banded together and plan to get involved in some ruins associated with the Abyss Order. Fearing the chaos that the Treasure Hoarders might cause through their involvement, you take up the commission and investigate...

The Archon Quest "Chapter I: Act IV - We Will Be Reunited" will become available at a later date. Stay tuned for more information.

New World Quests

A total of 8 world quests will become available over the course of the Windblume Festival.

Complete these quests to win Mora, Character EXP Materials, and more!

Windblume Festival world quests will no longer be available after the event ends on 2021/04/05 03:59.

VI. Other Additions

Gameplay

New Elite Monster: Abyss Herald - Wicked Torrents (In Version 1.4, this monster will only appear in the Archon Quest)

An Abyss Order monster that uses a dark power to command warped torrents in battle.

Some of its attacks increase the CD of characters' skills if they are currently in cooldown.

New Windblume-Exclusive Gadgets: Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon, Windsong Lyre. Another event-exclusive gadget, Endora, will be obtainable in a subsequent event.

New Recipes:

Good Hunter (Mondstadt): Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter, Mint Jelly

Wanmin Restaurant (Liyue): Mint Salad, Minty Meat Rolls

"Outland Gastronomy" Login Event Reward: Golden Chicken Burger, Golden Fried Chicken, Fragrant Mashed Potatoes

New Namecards:

Travel Notes: Windblume (BP reward)

Rosaria: Indenture (reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Rosaria)

