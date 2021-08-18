Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut Goes Live On August 20: Check Price And Trailer Here

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut has been one of the most awaited releases of this year. Sucker Punch Productions had already given out a lot of information about the game before its release. This update is supposed to bring in new additions like the Iki Island expansion, an online co-op mode, and several other digital extras. Some new information has been released from Sont about the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut release date and price of this upcoming update. The gamers have been trying to find some information about it online. Here is all the information on the internet about the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. Read more.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut release date and what to expect

The main attraction for this game is to bring in the Iki Island and introduce a new set of adventures of Jin Sakai. Developers at Sony have finalised August 20 as the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut release date for PS5 and PS4 consoles. A small trailer has also been released on the game’s official Youtube channel dedicated to showing off the island of Iki expansion and other features coming in with the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. The video gives the players a visual representation of what to expect from this update. Sony also released an official description of this update which said, “Jin will travel to the island to investigate rumours about the Mongol presence. But it will not take long for him to be swept up in events that will affect him personally and force him to relive some of the most traumatic moments of his past .”

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut price

Players who already have Ghost of Tsushima for PS4 can directly purchase this new upgrade to the PS4 Director’s Cut for a price of € 19.99.

Players who already have the Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for PS5 can purchase this new upgrade to PS5 Director’s Cut for € 9.99.

Players who already have Ghost of Tsushima for PS4 and wish to play the game on their next-generation, PS5 console can replace their original copy with PS5 Director’s Cut for € 29.99.

Image Credit: GHOST OF TSUSHIMA INSTAGRAM