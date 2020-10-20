Ghost Of Tsushima's Latest Legends Update Brings New Glitches To The Game

Sucker Punch, the developer team behind Ghost of Tsushima recently released the 1.1 update to the game which has brought upon the Legends version of the game on-board. While the latest update of the game has been a welcome change for many longtime fans of the age, other users have come forward and shared that they are facing a number of glitches in the game. Read below to know some fo the issues players are facing as of now in Ghost of Tsushima.

Also read: Ghost Of Tsushima Black Dye Merchant Location; Learn More Here

Ghost of Tsushima update

The Helping Sword Hand Trophy glitch in Ghost of Tsushima has been a recurring theme in the game. The official description of the Helping Sword Hand Trophy states that it is an achievement which is unlocked after all the 'Tales of Tsushima' side quests have been completed. The quests which are needed to be completed also feature character-specific quests by Masako, Ishikawa, Yuna, and Norio. However, these quests also include the quests for Kenji and Yuriko. Once these quests have been completed by the players, they are given the Helping Sword Trophy.

Also read: Gyozen in Ghost Of Tsushima Legends: Know more about the voice actor behind Gyozen

However, one Reddit user recently took to the platform and shared a question on the official support subreddit for Ghost of Tsushima writing - 'i finished all the side missions even the two that weren’t on the map or list, but i didn’t get the trophy ? this is so annoying anyone else have this issue ?'. As of now, players who are completing all the sidequests are not being able ti gets their hands on the Helping Sword Hand Trophy.

Besides this, the official Twitter account of Ghost of Tsushima recently shared that there have been a number of network warning pop-ups which are surfacing on the game. However, the developer suggests that if players get a 'No Content' error, they should make sure they're logged in to PSN and download the Legends add-on update from the PS store. The tweet shared by Ghost of Tsushima's developer reads - 'We're working on fixes and will have a new patch as soon as these have been resolved. If you see a "No Content" error, be sure you're logged into PSN and download the Legends add-on from the PS Store matching your game’s region. Contact http://support.playstation.com if errors continue'.

Also read: Ghost Of Tsushima Classes: Know more details about new update

Also read: Ghost Of Tsushima Best armor: List of all popular armors in game