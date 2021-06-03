God Of War 2 Ragnarok Delayed: When Will The Sequel To God Of War Be Released?

The next God of War Ragnarok game, which was supposed to come out in 2021 on PlayStation 5, has been moved back to 2022. On Wednesday, PlayStation Studios' Hermen Hulst and developer Santa Monica Studio confirmed the postponement. In addition, Sony is unsure if Horizon Forbidden West will be released in time for the holidays in 2021.

Sequel to God of War Delayed

The release date for the next God of War game has been moved back to 2022. The game, which was supposed to come out in 2021 for the PS5, was initially supposed to come out in 2021. Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, confirmed the news in a blog post on the PlayStation blog, saying that the game will be delayed until next year. This is to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can produce the fantastic God of War game that everyone is looking forward to. It was also revealed that a PlayStation 4 version of the next God of War is in the works.

pic.twitter.com/LLXnEof2Lg — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) June 2, 2021

Because God of War is one of Sony's hallmark games, players are sure to have high expectations for the sequel. The game story has changed with the ageing of the protagonist Kratos, who will most likely confront a Ragnarok, a big apocalyptic catastrophe, in the next sequel, which was initially released in 2005.

In addition to the game's new release date, Sony has confirmed that God of War: Ragnarok will be a cross-gen title, similar to the much anticipated PS5 racing sim Gran Turismo 7 and that it would be released on PlayStation 4 alongside the previously announced PS5 version. God of War: Ragnarok is the second of Sony's major first-party 2021 titles to be delayed until the following year. In February, a delay for Gran Turismo 7 was also reported.

The game was supposed to come out in 2021 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, following Sony's decision to make its flagship titles as new-gen and cutting-edge as possible. However, it appears that this decision has been reversed, as it is now being suggested that the next God of War game would be a cross-generation game for PlayStation platforms. This indicates that, in addition to PlayStation 5, the next God of War will operate on PlayStation 4.

IMAGE: Santa Monica Studios