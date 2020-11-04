Godfall Release Planned In November: Check Out The Complete PC Specifications

Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Publishing, Godfall is an upcoming action role-playing game that is planned to release on the next-gen gaming console PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows on November 12, 2020. Continue reading to know the entire Godfall requirements for PC.

Godfall Release Date and PC Specifications

The Godfall PC Specs mentioned below are the Minimum and Recommended requirements along with the factors that the game will depend on for giving a good gameplay experience:

Godfall runs on the Unreal Engine game engine.

Best to have a Core i7-8700 6-Core 3.2GHz or Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6GHz processor Along with a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti to run Godfall system requirements as recommended.

For the above-mentioned hardware, players can expect to get around 60FPS at a screen resolution of 1080p on high graphics settings.

Along with the processor and graphics card, to meet the recommended requirements it is important to have 16 GB system memory.

As for the minimum or low requirements, Godfall can run on low graphics settings by using at least a 6GB model of GeForce GTX 1060 or ATI Radeon RX 580 8GB with a processor of Core i5-6600 3.3GHz or Ryzen R5 1600 CPU. Players can expect to get an average of 30 frames per second with the above specifications. For this minimum requirement build, a RAM of 12 GB is a must. The last thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your Graphical Processing Unit (Graphics card). The GPU should support DirectX 12.



Minimum Requirements

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 3.3GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

VRAM: 6GB

System Memory: 12 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

Recommended Requirements

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core 3.2GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6GHz

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

VRAM: 8GB

System Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB Hard drive space

Players who Pre-order Godfall PC and PS5 will receive bonus content like Valorplate skins and more at launch.

Godfall Starter Pack: Get off to a headstart with a selection of empowering items

Chrome Valorplate skins for Silvermane, Phoenix, and Greyhawk

Zer0’s Sword Longsword: Unleash the blade of a master assassin from another universe

Yellow Valorplate skin for Typhon

Prepare to ascend on PC! The PC specs for #Godfall are available now.



