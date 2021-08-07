Google Has Inital Plans To Buy Epic Game After Filing A Lawsuite Against Them

The entire gaming community was aware of the lawsuit Epic Games files against the American tech giant, Apple. This was against Apple’s policies that were forcing developers to process in-app purchases through Apple and pay the company 30 per cent of the total revenue earned. A similar case was also filed by the developers of Fortnite against Google Play Store. But instead of fighting this case like Apple, Google certainly had other plans in mind. To get away with this issue, Google was considering buying some or all of Epic Games. But the lawsuit is currently on and Epic Games is still trying to change its policies for the betterment of the developers.

Google's plan to buy Epic Games after filing a lawsuit

A complaint from this incident was recently released by The Verge and it confirmed Google was thinking of buying these American video game developers. Epic then complained that Google was using its size, influence, power, and money to induce third parties “into anti-competitive agreements that further entrench its monopolies”. This battle against Apple, Google and Epic Games had gotten a lot of attention by the gamers when both the tech companies removed Fortnite from their servers. Currently, the game is only available to play on Steam, PC, PS and Xbox game servers.

More about Google

