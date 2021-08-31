Google might improve cloud-based gaming in future, Chrome 94 beta tests advanced features

The Alphabet-owned search giant recently launched a beta version of their web browser, called Google Chrome Beta 94. The latest version will come with improved web standards which will drastically improve the web browser-based gaming experience. It will do so by introducing WebCodecs, which is a new API that will provide developers with better access to the codes supported by the browser. Keep reading to know more about the Chrome 94 beta and cloud gaming on Google Chrome.

Google Chrome 94 beta browser is testing a new feature to improve video transmission

While these video encoding/decoding codecs are made for viewing audio/video content on Google Chrome, they are not designed for cloud gaming. To support online gaming, a browser like Google Chrome needs to be optimized to relay video with minimum latency. That is exactly what WebCodecs will do for Chrome, reduce overhead and facilitating instant streaming of video on the device. The technology will make Google Chrome perform better on slower machines as well.

Along with WebCodecs, another update that is available in the Google Chrome 94 beta browser also feature an experimental WebGPU.The WebGPU will allow developers to harness a computer's graphical power by providing access to the native graphic programming interface. The feature is similar to Microsoft's DirectX 12 and Apple's Metal). In other words, the WebGPU allows web pages to interact with the graphic card on a system and deliver a better performance.

These features can be used for other multimedia collaboration purposes

Both the WebCodecs and WebGPU have use cases outside out cloud-based gaming. Video conferencing applications can implement the WebCodecs technology in their systems to decrease the lag faced by users in the transmission of video and audio over the internet. WebGPU can be used for improving machine learning and generating 3D models through a web browser. Additionally, the concept is already operational in the form of Google Stadio, which allows users to live stream games on their video devices which are actually processed at a graphical unit sitting in some other part of the world.

Applications and experiences which incorporate the technology will take some time to roll out it is still in the early development phase. While WebCodecs might be launched a little sooner, developers would have to optimize their web pages accordingly. Besides, Google expects to end the trial phase of WebGPU in 2022. Nevertheless, both the technologies will improve user's video streaming experience on a web browser..