Google Play Games Brings Android Games For Windows PCs; Check Features

Months after Microsoft announced support for Android apps on Windows 11, Alphabet-owned Google has released Android games for Windows desktop users via Google Play Games. The Google Play Games for Windows is essentially a PC application that will allow users to play their favourite mobile games on the desktop. The application is now live in a few countries as a beta test and Google says that it will soon expand the availability of the device.

Up until now, desktop users had to use a third-party application called an emulator to run Android games on a PC. As and when Google launches the Google Play Games globally, it would allow millions of players to run selected video games on the Google Play Store without the need of downloading an emulator. As mentioned by Google, "Google Play Games is a PC application that lets you browse, download, and play select mobile games on a Windows desktop or laptop."

Google Play Games for Windows will bring a lot of new features

Users will be able to play select Android games with an elaborate control scheme by using the keyboard and mouse.

The progress made in games will be seamlessly synced between Android phones and the PC.

Players will be able to earn Google Play Points on everything they buy from the Google Play Games for Windows.

Google Play Games will allow Windows 10 users to play Android games.

As mentioned earlier, Google Play Games will bring Android games to Windows 10, as opposed to Microsoft supporting Android applications on Windows 11. Other requirements for Google Play Games to run on a PC include an SSD, gaming-class GPU, eight logical cores of CPU, 8GB of RAM, 20GB of available storage and a Windows administrator account. Users can still download and install Android Games for Windows 11 using the native.

While the current beta version of Google Play Games is only available in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan, Google says that it will expand the feature to other regions in later 2022. Those who are interested to be notified about the release can head over to the official website of Google Play Games and click on the notify me button. Stay tuned for more updates about Google Play Store and other Android news.