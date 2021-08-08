Google Play Store Manager Reached Out To Buy Epic Games To Reduce Competition: Report

Epic Games first filed a complaint against Google in August 2020 over an alleged antitrust violation, immediately after Fortnite was dropped from the Google Play Store. The lawsuit claimed that Google had imposed a lot of restrictions for payments on the Google Play Store, which felt like a forced monopoly. However, in July 2021 Epic renewed its complaint, filing and update about Google's anti-competitive conduct for operation on the Play Store. Most recently, unsealed court filings suggest that Google reached out to Epic Games to buy the gaming company. Keep reading to know more details revealed about the Epic Google antitrust lawsuit.

Epic claimed Google to be threatened by their plant to sidestep Google Play Store

The complaint revealed that Google reached out to buy Epic to reduce competition

The freshly unsealed court filings reveal Epic's claims about Google being threatened by its plan to distribute Fortnite via other channels in order to sidestep the commission Google Play Store takes from applications on the platform. The documents also quote Google calling Epic's plan to avoid Google Play Store a 'contagion'. As reported by The Verge, Epic has also said that Google offered them a 'special deal' to list Fortnite on Google Play Store. In another unsealed document, the complaint says that a Google Play Manager reached out to Epic to discuss the 'abysmal' experience of avoiding Play Store and launching Fortnite on other platforms.

Google staff acknowledges the difficulties created by the platform in sideloading an application

Another section from the documents reveals the acknowledgment of Google staff members about the difficulty it imposes on users who want to sideload apps using Google's platform. Epic also alleges that Google knows and understands the barriers it creates to direct downloading apps are protecting its monopoly in the app distribution space, which subsequently limits developer's ability to distribute their applications.

Epic's lawsuit linked to a state antitrust complaint against Google

The updates come after Epic's antitrust lawsuit was linked with a state antitrust complaint against Google. A group of attorneys alleges Android to be a 'much less open platform' than what Google claims it to be and that Google creates barriers to restrict third-party applications distribution services. The barriers also include built-in features and deals with mobile phone manufacturers. However, Google has strongly denied the claims of such lawsuits, stating that Google's open Android ecosystem allows developers to distribute and channel their applications through multiple application stores.