Google Stadia launches Join Without Invite feature, allows players to join through profile

With a new update, Google will allow Stadia players to join other players' multiplayer games without an invite. While the feature is already available on most gaming consoles and PC game launchers, Google took two years to add the feature to Stadia. A support page that has gone live recently reveals that multiplayer games like Far Cry 6 allow other players to join a game directly by a player's profile, without getting an invite.

The support page also mentions that the feature is available for selected games and if off by default. However, a report by The Verge states that both The Verge and 9to5Google found the feature to be on by default, contrary to what is mentioned on the support page. The report also mentions that the 'join without invite option' is also available on the Android version of the Stadia application, and the web version on iOS.

How to enable a Multiplayer game without an invite on Google Stadia?

Open 'Privacy Setting'

Head to 'Your Activity'

Open 'Current game'

Turn on the setting 'Join Your Current Game'

Choose from 'All Players or friends'

In addition, the official support page also mentions that "If you don't want other players to join your game without an invite, go into your privacy settings under ‘Your activity’ ‘Current game’ turn off Join your current game. You can also select Only you or Private in the drop-down menu. Most recently, Google Stadia also added fice new games for the month of October, namely Cake bash, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure, Unto The End, Control Ultimate Edition, and Hello Engineer. The new Google Stadia games coming to pro members this November are Saints Row IV, Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator, DIRT 5, and Kemono Heroes.

More about Google Stadia

Google Stadia is basically a cloud gaming service developed and handled by Google. The makers claim that the device is capable of streaming video games up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with support for high-dynamic range. All this is only going to be seamless after the players have a sufficiently high-speed internet connection. It is accessible through the Google Chrome web browser computers and other google devices like Pixel smartphones.