Gran Turismo 7 Launch: The Latest Title In Gran Turismo Series Might Get Delayed To 2022

Gran Turismo 7 will be a next-gen-only game, not a cross-gen title, according to Sony. The title was initially scheduled for release in the first half of 2021. However, in the most recent video, the release date has been shortened to simply "2021." Deathloop, a PlayStation 5 exclusive, is one of the other games included in the trailer. So when is Gran Turismo 7coming on Playstation 4? Continue reading the article to find out.

Gran Turismo 7 Launch

Gran Turismo 7 on Playstation 5 is a forthcoming racing video game by Polyphony Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment. It is the most recent game in the long-running Gran Turismo series, and is getting ready for a new release. Gran Turismo 7 was originally scheduled to be released in 2021, but due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it will now be released in 2022. The game will take advantage of the PlayStation 5's greater processing power, dedicated ray-tracing technology, unique solid-state drive storage, and much more for the PlayStation 5 edition. Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5 will also have 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, as well as compatibility for high dynamic range.

Currently, the business has only released a three-minute reveal trailer for Gran Turismo. This was presented at Sony's PS5 game reveal event a few months ago. This trailer gives a nice look at Gran Turismo 7, including a race on the famous Trial Mountain circuit. Sony has also announced that PSVR 2 will be the second edition of their virtual reality headset. This news begs the question of whether Gran Turismo 7 will be compatible with the new technology. The fact that PSVR 2 will advance the technology makes it seem likely that Gran Turismo 7 will have some type of VR support.

There is also news about some of the returning features in the game. The first is Tuning and the second is the Career mode. The element of tuning, which was absent from Gran Turismo Sport, is likely to return in Gran Turismo 7. Players will be able to use their in-game credits to unlock improvements and customise their vehicles to better suit specific tracks and races.

As for the career mode, It may go by the new term "Campaign Mode," as Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamuchi called it, but let's just call a spade a spade. This single-player DLC can be a terrific method to familiarise yourself with Gran Turismo's basic driving gameplay by allowing you to test out various vehicles in a variety of challenges. We'll have to wait and see how the Campaign Mode in Gran Turismo 7 turns out.

IMAGE: Sony Interactive Entertainment