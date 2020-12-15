Granblue Fantasy Versus Patch Notes Add New Playable Character And Weapons

XSEED Games and Cygames have rolled out a new update for its popular fighting game Granblue Fantasy: Versus. The latest Granblue Fantasy Versus update 2.21 is live and it's available for PlayStation 4 consoles. As part of the update, fans are getting a new playable character along with some additional weapons in RPG Mode. The update also addresses some important bug fixes.
Granblue Fantasy Versus patch notes
General / Various modes
- Yuel has been added as a playable character - It can be selected in 'Main character' and 'Partner'
- System voice Yuel has been added
New weapon skins
Yuel
- Millennium protection
- Strawberry Beet the Vandel Buster
- Hairtail
- Tenka hairpin
- 16 nights
- Suzumaru
- Blue red sword
*Except for 'Thousand Years Protection', it will be selectable by obtaining in RPG mode.
New songs added to BGM SELECT
- VS Yuel "Dance of a Thousand Years"
*Must meet playable conditions
RPG mode
New quests
- Nine-tailed leaves and another difficulty
- Jewel Resort Close Call
- Dancing Kitsunebi (HARD)
New weapons
- Tenka hairpin
- Hairtail
- 16 nights
- Blue red sword
- Suzumaru
- Strawberry Beet the Vandel Buster
New treasure
*Can be obtained in a specific quest with difficulty level hard.
Single-mode
- Yuel will now be available as an opponent
Tactics mode
- Missions related to Yuel to be added
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug in BGM playback under certain circumstances when each other used "Because they won't win in terms of size!" during the same character battle.
- Since the time spent in the air on the first stage (striking part) was short, developers have now made it the same as other abilities.
- Fixed a bug where motion was not playing correctly (It will not affect the guard crash time)
- Fixed a bug where the performance wouldn't become a derivative version when inputting abilities for a number of derivative techniques.
- Fixed a bug where motion was not playing correctly (It will not affect the guard crash time)
- Fixed a bug that could not be derived from "Is it normal to bend a little?" when hitting or guarding under certain circumstances.
- Fixed typographical errors in the text.
The latest patch update is live right now and it can be downloaded on your gaming console. Cygames has also confirmed that it plans to launch Granblue Fantasy Versus Relink in 2022. The action RPG will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.
Image credits: XSEED Games