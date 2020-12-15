Granblue Fantasy Versus Patch Notes Add New Playable Character And Weapons

XSEED Games and Cygames have rolled out a new update for its popular fighting game Granblue Fantasy: Versus. The latest Granblue Fantasy Versus update 2.21 is live and it's available for PlayStation 4 consoles. As part of the update, fans are getting a new playable character along with some additional weapons in RPG Mode. The update also addresses some important bug fixes.

Also Read | Where Is The Mythic Sniper In Fortnite? How To Obtain The Amban Sniper Rifle

Granblue Fantasy Versus patch notes

General / Various modes

Yuel has been added as a playable character - It can be selected in 'Main character' and 'Partner'

System voice Yuel has been added

New weapon skins

Yuel

Millennium protection

Strawberry Beet the Vandel Buster

Hairtail

Tenka hairpin

16 nights

Suzumaru

Blue red sword

*Except for 'Thousand Years Protection', it will be selectable by obtaining in RPG mode.

Also Read | How To Get Large Snowflakes In Animal Crossing New Horizons?

New songs added to BGM SELECT

VS Yuel "Dance of a Thousand Years"

*Must meet playable conditions

RPG mode

New quests

Nine-tailed leaves and another difficulty

Jewel Resort Close Call

Dancing Kitsunebi (HARD)

New weapons

Tenka hairpin

Hairtail

16 nights

Blue red sword

Suzumaru

Strawberry Beet the Vandel Buster

New treasure

Yuel's medal

*Can be obtained in a specific quest with difficulty level hard.

Also Read | How To Get Johnny Silverhands' Pistol And Car In Cyberpunk 2077?

Single-mode

Yuel will now be available as an opponent

Tactics mode

Missions related to Yuel to be added

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug in BGM playback under certain circumstances when each other used "Because they won't win in terms of size!" during the same character battle.

Since the time spent in the air on the first stage (striking part) was short, developers have now made it the same as other abilities.

Fixed a bug where motion was not playing correctly (It will not affect the guard crash time)

Fixed a bug where the performance wouldn't become a derivative version when inputting abilities for a number of derivative techniques.

Fixed a bug where motion was not playing correctly (It will not affect the guard crash time)

Fixed a bug that could not be derived from "Is it normal to bend a little?" when hitting or guarding under certain circumstances.

Fixed typographical errors in the text.

The latest patch update is live right now and it can be downloaded on your gaming console. Cygames has also confirmed that it plans to launch Granblue Fantasy Versus Relink in 2022. The action RPG will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Eddies Glitch: Earn Huge Amount Of Eddies In No Time?

Image credits: XSEED Games