Granblue Fantasy Versus Tier List: Here Are The Top Characters In The Fighting Game

Granblue Fantasy Versus is one of the hottest titles from XSEED Games. The role-playing game is set in the world of Granblue Fantasy and takes players through various adventures. Apart from its unique fighting style and story-driven mechanics, the video game also features a range of intriguing characters. While almost every character comes with a unique set of skills, certain characters can be better than the others. To better understand the viability of each character, they can be classified into different tiers, where Tier S represents the top tier with the most powerful characters. So, let us take a look at the different tiers in Granblue Fantasy Versus and which characters are worth investing in.

Also Read | Where Is Sticks Restaurant In Fortnite Season 5? How To Complete Challenge?

Granblue Fantasy Versus tiers

Here is a list of all the different tiers that will help you choose the best characters in Granblue Fantasy Versus:

Tier S – Champions in Tier S are the very best characters in the Granblue Fantasy Versus.

Tier A – Champions in Tier A are regarded as great options, however, they aren't as powerful as those in the top tier.

Tier B – Tier B champions are considered above average characters who may also surpass some of the Tier A champions.

Also Read | How To Get Large Snowflakes In Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Granblue Fantasy Versus tier list

Granblue Fantasy Versus characters - S tier

Gran

Ferry

Metera

Katalina

Granblue Fantasy Versus characters - A tier

Zooey

Charlotta

Beelzebub

Djeeta

Belial

Lancelot

Percival

Cagliostro

Granblue Fantasy Versus characters - B tier

Narmaya

Zeta

Soriz

Lowain

Ladiva

Vaseraga

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Eddies Glitch: Earn Huge Amount Of Eddies In No Time

(Note: Please note that this is not the official tier list of Granblue Fantasy Versus. We have compiled this list based on various sources and opinions of fans on social media.)

Granblue Fantasy Versus is currently available on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. The video game has received a new patch update recently which introduced plenty of new content to the game. Cygames has also announced recently that it is planning to launch its upcoming title Granblue Fantasy: Relink in 2022. The action RPG will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Also Read | Granblue Fantasy Versus Patch Notes Add New Playable Character And Weapons

Image credits: XSEED Games