Grand Theft Auto 6 Leaks: New Female Playable Character, Map Expansion And More

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most popular topics in the community and there have always been rumours around it. A video about some Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks was recently uploaded by a popular Youtuber, Tom Henderson. The video throws some light on the release date of this popular game. He confirmed that the game is not going to be out anytime soon. He also said that the game is not going to be released before 2024 or 2025. Apart from this, a number of other specifications and leaks have been released in his video about GTA VI. Here is a list of leaks that have been pointed out in Tom Henderson’s Youtube video about Rockstar Games’ GTA VI.

Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks and speculations

GTA’s First Female Playable Character

The introduction of the first playable female character in the game is surely a must. With all the game that has been released before, there was no option to change the gender of your playable character. This character is supposed to be a tech geek and could be extremely helpful because of her hacking and creating strategies for missions. Like GTA V’s Trevor, Michale and Franklin, the new GTA could also bring in multiple playable characters and the female one is speculated to be one amongst them. Nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar Games yet thus waiting in for any updates about the game is a must for all the GTA followers.

GTA VI could be set in the present and not in the 80s

Initially, a number of speculations have claimed that the upcoming GTA is going to be based in the 80s era. But this information has been cancelled out by the popular Youtuber because he claims that the game will be based on the current timeline. He also added that makers are working on releasing an “expanding” map of the current Vice City. He also suggested that the map could adapt according to new DLCs that will be added after the game’s launch.

Some other speculations

A nuembr of leaks also suggest that the in-game currency and the main storyline could be somewhat related to cryptocurrency. Makers could also add new items like Wingsuits that could give the players the ability to glide throughout the map. Seeing such an addition seems a bit believable because similar features have been added in the latest games like Just Cause and Cyberpunk.