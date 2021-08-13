Grand Theft Auto Leaks Hint At Release Of New GTA Remastered Trilogy Series; Read Details

Rockstar Games had managed to dominate the video game industry with the release of their Grand Theft Auto gaming franchise. The latest rumour about Rockstar Games is that it is working on releasing a newly remastered version of their Grand Theft Auto series. This GTA series will include some of their most classic releases including Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. This information has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about the release of GTA remastered Trilogy. Read more

Rockstar Games working on GTA remastered Trilogy series

A recent report from Kotaku mentioned that their sources at Rockstar Games have confirmed the release of GTA remastered Trilogy for Nintendo Switch. The same report also says that Rockstar's Scottish branch, Rockstar Dundee, is leading the development of this project. Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas are going to work on the company’s new Unreal Engine so that the developers can feature a mix of "new and old graphics” in the game. This is not the first time a remastered version of these classic releases has been rumoured to be released. This has been going around in the gaming community for years but all of this got some concrete backing after Rockstar began using DMCA takedowns to remove fan remasters.

More about GTA remastered Trilogy series

This rumour is also a bit believable as one of Kotaku's sources told the publication that they have seen footage of this GTA trilogy remasters. Kotaku also claims that the makers are trying their best to "stay true to the PS2-era GTA games as much as possible." Talking about the release or a simple announcement about this GTA remastered Trilogy series, the report claims that Rockstar Games could unveil some information by late September or October. They also suggest that the consoles version are supposed to release during this fall. the PC and mobile versions of this instalment can be released next year. No other information has been released about this upcoming GTA remastered Trilogy game series. Keep an eye out for any updates on Rockstar Games’ official social media handles.