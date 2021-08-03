'Grand Theft Auto V' Reaches A New Milestone Of 150 Million Copies Sold Till Date

Rockstar Games has informed that Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 150 million copies since its release. Grand Theft Auto V is Rockstar's Masterpiece. It is a game launched in 2013 and is still available in the market to buy. Now the whole gaming industry is inspired by their unbelievable benchmark of 150 million copies. They add that Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 38 million copies to date.

GTA V is the most popular game even now, and what contributes most to this massive success in GTA Online. GTA Online is an online version of the game that players can check out with their friends. Through GTA Online, Rockstar Games has been providing new and improved content regularly for the past seven years, and this helped create a massive player base and invite a whole range of new players to the franchise. The commendable point of this accomplishment is that the game reached this benchmark ahead of the GTA next-gen upgrade. Rockstar Games is developing a GTA next-gen upgrade to efficiently use the power of the next-gen consoles and provide people with a newer and better experience. Reaching this milestone has made GTA V the second-highest game sold to date, sitting behind Minecraft's impressive number of 200 million units sold.

Take-Two Interactive's Announcement

Take-Two has also mentioned that several of the other games have set astonishing records too, NBA 2k has sold 112 million copies worldwide, and the Borderlands franchise has sold 71 million units online. Take-Two has also mentioned that 20 titles will be brought to the market in the year 2021 by them. No news about GTA 6 was shared during the event. Rockstar Games will be working on the GTA next-gen upgrade for the time being.

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners Update

Rockstar Games recently added an all-new content update to GTA online - the Los Santos Tuners update. This update was appreciated massively and also helped in increasing the player base of the game. Los Santos Tuners allows the players to customise their cars further and provides them with a set of adrenaline-filled missions. The update also allows the user to purchase a spot in Cypress flats to organise an LS Car Meet. In LS Car Meet, players from the session come and show off their newly customised rides.

IMAGE CREDITS: ROCKSTARGAMES TWITTER