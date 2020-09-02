Groot Challenges Unveiled: Find Out How To Complete The Challenges And Awaken Groot

The Marvel-Themed Nexus War update in Fortnite season 4 is one of the most anticipated updates till date. Fortnite season 4 brings a treat to the players with the plethora of skins they have been provided with. The likes of Ironman, Thor, Mystique, Dr Doom, etc. are available as skins for the players to unlock and play with on Fortnite island. It’s not easy to unlock each skin for this update as all skins cannot be unlocked by grinding out the battle pass. Some skins require a series of challenges or actions to be performed to unlock that specific skin. Groot challenges is one of these many challenges that have been given.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

How to do Groot Challenges?

The character Groot is an absolute fan favourite. A series of Groot awakening challenges have to be completed to awaken Groot skin. A basic form of the skin can be unlocked by moving up through the tiers. The players need to equip themselves with Groot skin before taking up these challenges which unlock at tier 38 and also reach tier 46 to unlock these Groot awakening challenges. Find out how to complete Groot challenges below.

Planting a seed

For the first of the Groot challenges the players have to head over to the west of the Fortnite Island, ahead of Sweaty Sands, and look for a heart-shaped island with a dirt patch in the centre. The players need to go over to this dirt patch and plant a seed there by interacting with it. This will mark the completion of the first Groot awakening challenges.

FORTNITE HEART-SHAPED ISLAND plant a seed - "Awakening" challenge location/ Pflanze einen Samen - Ort

1) just interact & watch growing/interagiere und gucke live zu, wie der Samen wächst

credit: Fortniteinsider#awakening #season4fortnite #thorfortnite pic.twitter.com/XVuNzaGHbZ — FNMOM News, Leaks/News/Gaw´s & more ❤👀 (@aFortniteMom) August 27, 2020

Emoting at the Friendship Monument

For the next Groot challenge, the player has to look for the friendship monument, two statues high-fiving each other. The friendship monument can be found between the west of Fortnite map, between Coral Castle and Sweaty Sands. The players need to get close to these statues and emote playing as Groot and that should complete the challenge and reward the player with Rocket appearing and flying behind the player. A Battle-Brother emote should be unlocked too with Rocket.

FORTNITE FRIENDSHIP MONUMENT - Unlock Rocket pet/"Awakening" challenges * Rocket freischalten - Erwachen Aufgaben

1) wear Groot/benutzt Groot

2) use any emote once arrived/einfach Emote machen

3) Rocket appears if all done before/freigeschaltet

credit: Fortniteinsider#awakening pic.twitter.com/kS9bsLmjnq — FNMOM News, Leaks/News/Gaw´s & more ❤👀 (@aFortniteMom) August 27, 2020

Rescue Groot

The last challenge from the series of Groot challenges involves rescuing sapling Groot. Everyone's beloved character from Guardians of the Galaxy 2 needs to be rescued from Holly Hedges nursery. Sapling Groot randomly spawns in this area and for some players, it hasn't even shown up yet. Sapling Groot can be found behind a fence amongst three other potted plants. The player needs to head over and rescue Groot by interacting with it and that will finish the last challenge from the series of Groot awakening challenges of Fortnite season 4. Players will be rewarded with a sapling Groot dancing backpack as an accessory they can equip.

Baby Groot Sapling Fortnite Location: Where is baby sapling Groot in Fortnite https://t.co/2W5nq5xpK1 pic.twitter.com/UqhkMjOqLu — FortniteNews (@fortnitenews22) August 28, 2020

