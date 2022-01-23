GTA 6 Fans Are Exited About New Job Openings At Rockstar Games; Here's Why

GTA 6 is one of the most awaited video games right now and fans are actively looking for more information about its launch. Most recently, a Rockstart Games job listing has set the GTA community on fire. The job listing is being connected with the development of GTA 6. Although the job listing does not mention any specific details that are directly related to the development of GTA 6, it informs that the company is looking for an "Interaction Designer."

As and when GTA 6 comes out, it will take over from GTA V, which was released back in September 2013. It is the open-world nature of the game that unlocks unlimited possibilities for players. Players can ride cars, fly aeroplanes, race along with friends in the online version of the game and try the endless modes. The video game has such as craze among players that YouTube channels that make content related to the game have tens of millions of subscribers.

Rockstar Games job openings

The job listings, as verified by Republic, are for "Interaction Designer" and "Associate UI/UX designer." They are posted on the official website of the studio. According to these listings, the studio is seeking an Interaction Designer to play a key role in the development of the company's UI/UX projects.

The person will also be responsible for exploring new products and marketing opportunities. For the second listing, the company is looking for an Associate UI/UX Designer who would be based in Rockstar's New York headquarters. From the face of it, none of the job listings appears to be directly connected with GTA 6.

How are the job listings connected to GTA 6?

As mentioned earlier, the company does not refer to GTA 6 in any of the job listings. However, it is being speculated that these job listings are somehow related to the upcoming GTA 6. Whenever a new title comes out, publishers and developers run a digital media campaign for promoting the game.

As the job listings mention that the company is looking for Interaction Designers and UI/UX Designer, these roles could be related to the media campaign that will be designed by the company for the launch of GTA 6. However, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt as Rockstar Games has not mentioned or confirmed anything about it.

GTA 6 release date

Everyone from the gaming world is eagerly anticipating the release of this game. With huge graphic revamps from the GTA 5 and set for the next-gen consoles, GTA 6 will be one of the biggest games of the decade. The release date for GTA 6 hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it is clear to the players that it is going to be a long time before they can get their hands on the game.

The developers continue to avoid mentioning the details of the release. Multiple leaked reports suggest that the game will take another 3-4 years to complete and will only be out by 2025.