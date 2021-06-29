GTA 6 Release Date Leak: A New GTA Release Date Has Surfaced Through Recent Leaks

GTA is the biggest franchise by Rockstar Games and also one of the biggest franchises in the gaming industry. GTA 5 has become one the most renowned games to enter the gaming scene and the addition of GTA online has made it even more massive in stature. The next instalment to this gigantic franchise is GTA 6 and the players have been eagerly waiting for the release of this game. There have been talks about GTA 6 release date leak and the players wish to learn more about it.

GTA 6 Release Date Leak

Everyone in the gaming industry is eagerly anticipating the release of this game. GTA 6 release date hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it is clear to the players that it is going to be a long time before they can get their hands on the game. The developers haven’t mentioned a word about the upcoming instalment to the franchise. It has been assumed that GTA 6 will be making its appearance on the next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. Many players have been asking when is GTA 6 coming out.

There have been many leaks and rumours around the release date of the upcoming game. Many believe that the new GTA release date has been set for October 2023. The answer to when is GTA 6 coming out isn’t crystal clear, but with the leaks and rumours, players can assume that the new GTA release date will be in late 2023 or early 2024. There have also been rumours about the premise of the upcoming game. The players believe that the upcoming GTA game will be based in Miami and the time of the game will be set as the 1970s. They also believe that GTA 6 will have a single protagonist and will follow a chaptered story like Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 5 has been made available to play on the next-gen consoles. This was announced when all players were expecting a reveal for GTA 6 on the next-gen consoles during the PS5 game showcase, instead, they got GTA 5 and GTA online on the next-gen consoles, which isn’t a bad deal either. At the moment, GTA online hasn’t been made available for the next-gen player; it should be added in the near future. GTA 6 will be the biggest release by Rockstar Games to date.

IMAGE: INSTANTGAMINGEN TWITTER