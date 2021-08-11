GTA 6: Release Date, Leaked Maps, Location, PS4 Availability; Everything You Need To Know

Grand Theft Auto, a series of action-adventure games, is not just the largest franchise by Rockstar Games but it is also among the biggest franchises in the gaming industry. With the release of GTA 5 in 2013, Rockstar Games made itself reach a new stature in game making. Following the success of the game, the fans have been waiting for the next instalment to this gigantic franchise ever since. It was earlier rumoured that the making of GTA 6 is nearing competition and would be announced soon.

GTA 6 release date

Everyone in gaming is eagerly anticipating the release of this game. With huge graphic revamps from the GTA 5 and set for the next-gen consoles, GTA 6 will be one of the biggest games of the decade. GTA 6 release date hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it is clear to the players that it is going to be a long time before they can get their hands on the game. The developers continue to avoid mentioning the details of the release. Multiple leaked reports suggest that the game will take another 3-4 years to complete and will only be out by 2025. However, these are just speculations. Earlier, a leaked report had claimed that the game’s release has been set for October 2023.

Where is GTA 6 located?

According to multiple GTA 6 leaked maps, the latest game of the franchise will be based in Miami. It is speculated that GTA 6 will introduce a map of modern-day Vice City which will be based on the beach city. According to multiple reports, the game codenamed ‘PROJECT AMERICAS’ will also feature Rio de Janeiro on the map. Either way, all reports in unison suggest that the game’s map will be bigger than any of its predecessors. It is also rumoured that the game will be set before its time and will have a chaptered story like Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2.

Will GTA 6 be on PS4?

The highly played GTA 5 has been made available to play on the next-gen consoles. This announcement clearly confirmed to players that the GTA 6 will definitely be set on the next-gen consoles on PS5. Now, GTA 5 and GTA online are already on the next-gen consoles, cutting out speculations of GTA 6’s console base. It is most likely to be unavailable on PS4 and Xbox One.

