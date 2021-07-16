GTA Online Los Santos Tuners Update: New Races And Vehicles To Be Launched For The Game

GTA Online has been one of the most successful games released by Rockstar Games. It offers a number of things to do in the game like multiplayer races, missions and tasks to do along with friends in the game. Currently, a new update has been released for Los Santos Tuners that is slated to bring in new races and missions to participate in. The entire gaming community has now been excited to know more about these upcoming changes in the game. To help out the players with their doubts here is all the information on the internet about the new additions to GTA Online’s Los Santos Tuners. Read more

Los Santos Tuners Update

Rockstar Games have now added a new meeting point called LS Car Meet for all their players. To reach this location, the players will need to look for racing engine rev sounds or a painted finish line on the road around Cypress Flats. This also follows the reputation progression system which helps the players by unlocking new perks after levelling up. The players can pay $50,000 in-game cash and get access to Prize Ride challenges. This challenge is also another addition to the game and it grants the players rewards like unlocking a special car, merch shop, tattoo shop, and a modding area. This update has also brought in a total of 5 new races and the users are curious abou it. A new set of vehicles can also be used to access these races in the game. Apart from this, here is also a video from Youtube that can show these new changes made to GTA Online. Read more

New races in GTA Online

Head-to-Head: A new short format race that requires speed and precision from its drivers.

Scramble: A new multiplayer race that allows you to connect with four players. The main objective of the race is to collect 20 checkpoints to win.

Time Trials: A practice option for the players. They can create and beat their personal best scores on these test tracks.

Street Race Series: Added new street races across Los Santos. One of the most popular race segments in the game.

Pursuit Series: This is a new race where the racers will be chased by cops. Somewhat similar to the races in NFS.

New Cars in GTA Online