GTA Prize Ride Challenge: How To Win Free Cars With This New Challenge?

Rockstar Games have managed to keep their audience engrossed in their games because of their latest Los Santos Tuners update. This new update has managed to bring in a number of new challenges and races for the players. One of them is the GTA Prize ride challenge and the players have been curious to know more about it. They have been asking specific questions like how to win the prize ride GTA? To help out these players, here is all the information on the internet about the new GTA Prize ride challenge.

How to win the Prize Ride GTA challenge?

This new Loa Santos tuners update has introduced new multiplayer races in the game. Players need to win these races and unlock the rewards. One of them is the GTA Prize ride challenge that requires the players to rank in the top three in any race. This needs to be done three days in a row and the players will get a brand new car in the game. This car will be available for multiplayer mode in GTA. There is also a possibility that this podium car might not be available after some weeks. This is mostly because a total of five cars and two bikes are still yet to be released in the game. Apart from this, no other information has been released about this particular challenge.

The players also have an option to check which cars are available as the prize for this challenge. IAll they need to do is reach their nearest LS Car Meet. This can also be accessed through the Interactions menu for the LS Car Meet option. Open the menu and try to search for Prize Ride Challenge. This will help you know which car is available for the challenge. The players can also enter this challenge by clicking on the game option in the interaction menu. This is another big update that has been released by Rockstar Games. Before this, they had released the Cayo Perico heist for their players. Thus the gamers can expect the next update not to be released anytime soon.