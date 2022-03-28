GTA+ subscription service launched for PS+ and Xbox Series S/X players; details here

Quick links:
Image: Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games has announced a new subscription-based service for Grand Theft Auto players. It is called GTA Plus or GTA+ and will be available for players of the game on gaming consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. The cost of the GTA+ subscription service has been kept at $5.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 460 per month. Those who subscribe to GTA+ will get benefits like exclusive properties in the game, membership discounts and more.
On the official web post, Rockstar Games says that "GTA+ is a new membership program (sic) exclusively for GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S - launching on March 29 and providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the last generation consoles." Find the list of GTA plus online subscriptions given below.
The list of GTA Plus online subscription benefits will be applicable from March 29 to April 27. Rockstar Games also mentions that the service will come up with a new set of rewards every month. Those who wish t sign up for the service shall head over to PlayStation Store or the Microsoft Store depending upon which gaming console they own.