GTA+ subscription service launched for PS+ and Xbox Series S/X players; details here

Rockstar Games has announced a new subscription-based service for Grand Theft Auto players. It is called GTA Plus or GTA+ and will be available for players of the game on gaming consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. The cost of the GTA+ subscription service has been kept at $5.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 460 per month. Those who subscribe to GTA+ will get benefits like exclusive properties in the game, membership discounts and more.

On the official web post, Rockstar Games says that "GTA+ is a new membership program (sic) exclusively for GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S - launching on March 29 and providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the last generation consoles." Find the list of GTA plus online subscriptions given below.

GTA Plus online subscription pack benefits

Those who subscribe to the service will get GTA$500,000 delivered directly to their Maze bank account.

The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts will be automatically added to players' wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

The list of GTA Plus online subscription benefits will be applicable from March 29 to April 27. Rockstar Games also mentions that the service will come up with a new set of rewards every month. Those who wish t sign up for the service shall head over to PlayStation Store or the Microsoft Store depending upon which gaming console they own.