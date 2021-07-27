GTA V To Leave Xbox Game Pass Playlist: Here's More About The Rockstar Games 2013 Release

GTA V has been Rockstar Games’ most successful games released till date. This can be backed by looking at the players who are still buying this game, 8 years after it was released. It is certainly a difficult task to release a game that might just be able to keep its players engrossed for almost a decade. The game is currently free to download title for the Xbox Game Pass subscribers but it will not be there for a long time. This has certainly got the entire gaming community curious to know when this game is being removed from Xbox’s playlist. To help them, here is all the information about Rockstar Games’ GTA V on Xbox Game Pass.

GTA V is to leave the Xbox Game Pass playlist very soon

The makers have now released any specific dates for the July games to be removed from the playlist. Usually, the makers remove the old games after releasing the new monthly titles for their subscribers. So the best option is to add GTA V to your game library right now. This will help the users to add the title for free in their playlist and also give them the liberty to download it whenever they need it. Similarly, a number of other games like Microsoft Simulator have been made free to play by Microsoft for this month. Apart from this, no other information has been released by the makers about this popular game.

More about GTA V

Rockstar Games have recently released one of the most exciting updates called Los Santos Update. The makers of the game also confirmed that this particular update has become one of the most successful updates released for their game via Twitter. They thanked their players for such a positive reaction towards their release. As a celebratory token, Rockstar Games has confirmed that they will add about GTA$250K in everyone’s accounts. This is a great step taken by the makers to bring in even more players to the game. Adding free in-game money could be useful in a game like GTA Online. Keep an eye out on the company’s social media handles for any updates on the game.