Guardians Of The Galaxy & Dying Light 2 To Get Improved Experience From NVIDIA's Upgrades

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Dying Light 2 are supposed to launch with ray-traced reflections and NVIDIA DLSS to improve the gaming experience of its players. This will help the players to get the most out of their games as well as the Olivier Proulx, Senior Producer, Eidos-Montréal spoke to IGN about this upgrade and said that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is able to bring in original storytelling and electrifying single-player gameplay with an edgy aesthetic that has been updated with ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS features but specifically for PC players. This has been picked up by the gamers who are curious to learn more about it. Here is all the information on the internet about Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Dying Light 2 upgrade announced by Nvidia.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Nvidia shared a full blog post on their official website about this update. The post confirmed that this feature has been developed by Eidos-Montréal in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment. This is a brand new story on the fan-favourite Guardians of the Galaxy series that is aiming to take the players on exciting adventures throughout the cosmos. The developers have confirmed that they will soon release some more information about this upgrade on GeForce.com. Other games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers have also managed similar features like Nvidia DLSS and other details like added RTX features. More information is also expected to be released during the upcoming Gamescom 2021.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Apart from this, the makers have also confirmed the same features being released for Dying Light 2. Tymon Smektala, the lead game designer recently spoke about her game on their official Youtube. He confirmed to be the Tymon host of the special Gamescom edition of Dying 2 and released combat and parkour gameplay details of their upcoming release. These two features of the game are supposed to be the two main gameplay pillars of Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The well-renowned gaming event is supposed to be hosted by Gamescom Studio in partnership with IGN on August 26th at 11 am PT / 8 pm CEST. Other rumours suggest that a new open-world just like popular titles like GTA and Assassin’s Creed franchise are supposed to be added to the game.