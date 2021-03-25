Gyan Gaming Monthly Income, Free Fire ID, Stats And More About The Popular Gamer

Free Fire has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games since PUBG Mobile was banned from the Indian servers. A number of gaming streamers have managed to gain popularity by playing this game and the viewers have been asking questions related to the gamers recently. To help these players, we have managed to gather some information about these gamers. Read more

Gyan Gaming Youtube

Gyan Gaming is a popular Indian gamer known for his Free Fire streams. The gamer is good friends with the Raistar and a number of other gamers and has also been releasing a number of videos on his Youtube channel with them. He is also known to be one of the oldest Free Fire gamers with a reputable level of 74. The streamer originates from West Bengal and has been streaming since 2018. He has managed to gain over 8 million subscribers on his Youtube since then. Apart from this, players have also been asking about his monthly income. So to help the players out, we have managed to gather some information about it.

Gyan Gaming Monthly income

Raiser's Youtube channel has a total view count of over 1.02 billion views for all the videos that have been uploaded. The gamer managed to get the maximum of his earnings by doing his popular Free Fire live streams where the audience supports him by giving superchats. Sponsors and other ways of income also need to be considered before going over it his net worth. According to noxinfluencer website, Gyan Gaming's monthly income is somewhere around $ 14.46K - $ 38.57K. His net worth cannot be estimated, thus not a lot of information has been released about the same.

Gyan Gaming stats

Apart from this, the users also want to know about Gyan Gaming id and Gyan Gaming stats. This helps them to know how exactly the gamer has been performing in the various game modes he has been playing. According to a story by firstsportz website, the gamer has played a total of 17535 squad matches and has won 6341 matches. This makes his win rate 37.04%. He also has 51454 kills that take his kill death ratio to 5.25. Apart from that, we have also managed to get his stats for his duo and solo matches right here. Read more about Raistar stats.

Duo

Matches: 1958

Wins: 442

Win Rate: 22.57%

Kill Death Ratio: 3.82

Gyan Gaming Logo and face

Gyan Gaming's face was revealed when the gamer managed to cross the mark of one million subscribers. His logo is made up of a picture of himself in the background along with Gyan Gaming written in front. He is a content creator from Kolkata known for playing Free Fire and is also interested in playing a number of other games. His Free Fire Id is 70393167.

Promo Image Source: Gyan Gaming Facebook