Halo Infinite Art Unveils Major Details Ahead Of Gameplay Reveal

The excitement around Halo Infinite is off the charts as fans have been waiting to experience the latest instalment in the action game franchise. The next generation of Xbox Series X will be launching in December 2020 and Halo Infinite will be a big attraction for gamers who wish to experience the latest offering by Microsoft and Studio 343. Halo's development house has recently unveiled its official Halo Infinite box art which has given away a few details about the game. Check out Halo Infinite's box art below:

Halo Infinite's box art

Halo Infinite box art from official website

The official website of Halo titled as 'Halowaypoint' has shared the box art of their upcoming game. The box art has availed in different resolutions and sizes for fans to enjoy it according to their preference. While sharing the box art, the team behind the game has written 'Tomorrow is THE day. We're excited for you to see what we've been working hard on. To tide you over, here's the amazing Halo Infinite box art you can look forward to seeing on shelves later this year. Enjoy with love, from us, to you'.

The campaign premiere of Halo Infinite is all set to take place on July 23, 2020. It will be the first time any crucial detail of the game will be revealed to the public, who have been eagerly waiting for the game's launch in the holiday season of 2020. The box art revealed by the developers recently may have given a major clue about the game.

The Master Chief can be seen having access to the grappling hook. The super soldier seems to have a grappling hook attachment on his left forearm. Rumours about the soldier getting a new hook were doing the round son the internet for months, with the box art, it looks like 343 industries have confirmed the same.

Halo Infinite has been announced to release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Windows 10 for PC users. Whereas, one of the additional good news for Xbox players is that the game will be available with the Xbox Gaming Pass. Whereas users who bough Halo Infinite to play on Xbox One will also be able to play the game on the Xbox Series X console.

