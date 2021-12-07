Halo Infinite Ban: Ban Timer, Ban Reasons: How To Appeal A Ban & More Details

Halo Infinite released the free-to-play multiplayer version of the game on November 15, 2021. Since then, a lot of players around the world have got their hands on the game. However, a few users have also been facing issues with Halo Infinite ban. On the official website, the game states that players are banned when their behaviour violates one of the regulations mentioned in the Xbox Community Standards. Halo Infinite ban timer may differ between users based on the type of violation.

There might be a number of issues for which a player can get banned in halo Infinite. Cheating is the primary Halo Infinite ban reason. Other reasons include unfair gameplay, quitting or idling during online matches or poor sportsmanship. While some bans are generated by the system, they are temporary and have a rather short Halo Infinite ban timer. There is also a Halo Infinite ban for crashing and a halo infinite ban for leaving.

What to keep in mind while applying for the removal of Halo Infinite Ban

While appealing to the Halo Infinite Ban, providing information about when and how did the player receive an enforcement action is necessary. Additionally, the appeal shall also contain a respectful counter-argument for removing the ban. Adding evidence or other information that might support a user's Ban Appeal might be useful. The official support website also states that the appeal shall be filed while the enforcement is in place.

How to appeal Halo Infinite ban

Open the game and head over to the Halo Support section

It is located in the top right corner of the aka.ms/HaloSafety

Scroll to the down to find the field titled "Was this article helpful?"

Click on the submit a ticket button located at the bottom

Choose the right issue type - Enforcement - Ban Appeal

Fill up the required information in all the fields and submit the ticket

The official website also asks Halo Infinite players to follow Xbox Community Standards

Those who are applying for the Ban Appeal shall not use threatening or insulting language when interacting with Halo Agents. The only way to appeal to Halo's system is through the ticket form located at the bottom of the support page. Users shall submit only one ticket for one issue as repetitive tickets shall not be considered. Stay tuned for more gaming news and other updates on Halo Infinite.