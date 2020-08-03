Halo Infinite Free Multiplayer Component Announced By 343 Industries

Halo Infinite's multiplayer version will be free to play for all and will be supporting 120 FPS on the latest Xbox Series X. 343 Industries recently announced on Twitter that the multiplayer component will be free to play and more details about the same will be shared later. Halo's Infinite campaign was recently shown off during the Xbox event back in early July but no footage of multiplayer component of the game was showcased.

Also read: Why did Bungie sell Halo? Detailed explainer of the game developer's history

Halo Infinite multiplayer variant

A free to play Halo multiplayer version will be a departure for the game which has previously required a paid Xbox Live subscription for online play. Earlier, it was confirmed by the company that Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode will also be available for players at the launch itself but besides that, there have been no other confirmations. Xbox's boss Phil Spencer had recently stated that Halo' multiplayer mode will be special and that the team has worked alongside professional Halo players to craft the best experience for players.

Also read: Halo Infinite looks bad? Know why did it happen & how did netizens react

On the other hand, 343 Industries had recently shared that Halo Infinite might not have a multiplayer beta mode due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But no confirmations about the same haven't been mad eyet. In the same blog post, the company addressed the complaints made by gamers that the latest iteration of Halo actually looks flat, simplistic, and plastic-like after a demo for the game was showcased. The game was criticised for its visual flaws which the developer company wishes to fix. Whereas, the studio has also confirmed that the game will not feature any real-money loot boxes, which were common in Halo 5. But the game will include any or some form of microtransactions.

Also read: Halo timeline: When does Halo Infinite take place in the gaming universe?

The blogpost shared by the company reads that there are in agreement in the fans when it comes to the visual fidelity and overall graphics performance of the game. As an explanation, the company stated that the build used to run the demo version of the game was work-in-progress from weeks ago. It still has a variety of graphical and system alignments left before it is finished and polished. In conclusion, the blogpost read that their team is working as quickly as possible to fix the issues of the game before launch.

Also read: Halo Infinite art unveils major details ahead of gameplay reveal