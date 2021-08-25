Last Updated:

Halo Infinite Release Date Leaked On Microsoft Store; Check Key Details & Exact Release

Halo Infinite Release Date has been released and the players are curious to learn more about it. Here is all the information on the internet about the game.

Halo Infinite

Microsoft has released a lot of information about their upcoming games during the Xbox Gamescom 2021. But nothing official has been released about the Xbox exclusive shooting game, Halo Infinite. Halo has been one of the first Xbox exclusive games released by Microsoft and the gamers are waiting for the latest generation of this game to be released soon. But according to a recent listing on the Microsoft Store, the developers are going to release the game in December 2021. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about this game. Here is all the information available about the Halo Infinite Release Date. Read. 

Halo Infinite Release Date leaked

This listing on the Microsoft store was spotted by @ALumia_Italia and the user has also shared a screenshot of the listing on Twitter. The listing shows that the game is supposed to be released on December 8, 2021. Currently, the official statement released by Microsoft about Halo Infinite release date mentions the game is supposed to release on December 31, 2021. Currently, developers are going to release the game for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass for both PC and console. Developers also plan to release a multiplayer mode that will be free to play on all platforms. This is not surprising after looking at the success of Fortnite and Warzone. Other features like campaign co-op and forge mode are supposed to be released into the main game as a part of post-launch updates. 

More about Halo

Halo has become one of the most successful gaming franchises that have been developed by Bungie. The initial version of the game was planned to be released for Xbox only but the developers then decided to add it to Microsoft Windows and Mac OS on September 30, 2003. Even after kickstarting the franchise two decades ago in 2001, the game is still played by several gamers all over the globe. Apart from this, Bungie was recently bought by Xbox and thus a lot of information about their upcoming games were released during the Xbox Gamescom 2021 live stream. 

