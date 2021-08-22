Halo Infinite to skip Forge and co-op campaign at the time of launch

Halo Infinite is one of this year's most awaited video games this year. While it is about to be released for Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Consoles and PC this holiday season, a few key updates about the game have come up. The developers have confirmed that a few modes will be missing from the game at the time of launch, as creators are focussing on delivering a quality launch experience. Keep reading to know more about Halo Infinite missing launch modes.

Halo Infinite would not come with campaign co-op and Forge modes at launch

In an interesting turn of events, Halo Infinite would not be launched with Forge and campaign co-op modes at the time of launch. The developers of the game, 343 industries will roll out the missing modes in 2022, as a part of the game's seasonal roadmap. As mentioned in the development update for the month of August 2021, the campaign co-op mode for Halo Infinite will be launched three months post the launch, and Forge will be launched six months post the launch of the game. However, once the game is launched, there might be some changes to this schedule.

In a development update, Joseph Stalen (head of creative, Halo Infinite) says that "Unfortunately, as we focused the team for shutdown and really focused on a quality experience for launch, we made the really tough decision to delay shipping campaign co-op for launch. We also made the tough call to delay shipping Forge past launch as well." Explaining the reason for not including the campaign co-op and Forge, Stalen said "Our number one priority is making sure that whatever we ship, whenever we ship it, it meets the right quality bar across all platforms."

These delays might disappoint fans as Forge and campaign co-op modes have been the most popular modes in Halo and that the title is already delayed. Initially, Halo Infinite was supposed to be launched last year, in the month of November 2020. However, the developers and Microsoft delayed the launch for more than a year, which is now said to happen in the Holiday season, 2021. As stated by the developers, a launch date for the game will be announced soon.